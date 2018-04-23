Genetic transcription 'pause' is focus of NASA grant

April 24, 2018 by Krishna Ramanujan, Cornell University

DNA is a blueprint for cells to make proteins that allow those cells to function properly. To create the proteins, enzymes copy genetic codes from DNA strands and then transfer the instructions onto RNA in a process called transcription.

Almost all forms of animal life - from fruit flies to butterflies to mammals - contain a pause in transcription, a step that appears to allow the transcription machinery to take a break to fine-tune its copying process.

No one knows when this pause originated in the evolution of life. Charles Danko, assistant professor of genetics and molecular biology at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine's Baker Institute for Animal Health, will investigate that question with a three-year, $790,000 grant from NASA's Exobiology program.

"NASA is interested in understanding how complicated life arose on Earth, with the thought that if we understand how that happened here, we are more likely to identify extraterrestrial life elsewhere in the universe," Danko said.

The pause - which was first discovered 30 years ago by Cornell molecular biologist and geneticist John Lis - is a step in transcription where the enzyme RNA polymerase II begins transcribing and then is halted partway through the process and held in place by a specific .

"There are stages in development where you really want a very precise reaction, this is a way of setting that up," said James Lewis, a postdoctoral researcher at the Baker Institute. Another complex releases the pause so transcription can continue.

"All complex animals tend to have a pause, with the exception of Caenorhabditis elegans," a type of worm extensively used in research, Danko said. Proteins that create the pause are found in Dictyocelium, slime molds that are a to fungi and mammals.

"We think that it is really ancient, more so than expected" Danko said. "Our hypothesis is that the pause appeared in a eukaryote that was a common ancestor of Dictyocelium and mammals, and that C. elegans lost it."

One objective of the grant is to examine many different organisms that are widely distributed across the (branching diagrams that depict the evolutionary relatedness among groups of organisms), and to look for how RNA polymerase is distributed across the whole genome of these organisms. "The expectation is that some organisms will have this pause, and some will not," Danko said.

Another objective is to determine whether the proteins that lead to the release of the pause actually may have originated before the proteins that initiate it. A study of yeast by Greg Booth, a graduate student in Lis' lab, showed some organisms that didn't have a pause still had the mechanism for release. "Why do you need to create a release if you don't have a pause?" Danko asked.

By going further back in time in the phylogenetic tree, to plant life, the researchers want to see whether the proteins for release exist without the proteins that cause the pause. "If they do, then it suggests essentially that the release came first," Danko said. The researchers hope these investigations will help them narrow down when the pause first appeared in evolution.

The grant is given by NASA's Science Mission Directorate's Planetary Science Division, Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science, Astrobiology: Exobiology Program Element.

Explore further: Scientists Discover Mechanism Behind 'Paused' Genes

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Mechanism Behind 'Paused' Genes

September 7, 2017

Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered the mechanism driving a protein that influences transcription, a crucial step in gene expression. The study, recently published in Science, could lead to drugs that control ...

Technique provides snapshot of all genes in human genome

December 17, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- Like Silly Putty lifting an imprint of the Sunday comics off a newspaper, complex enzymes called RNA polymerases lift information off DNA strands. The polymerases then transcribe those genetic instructions ...

Our genes can be set on pause

April 29, 2010

New evidence in embryonic stem cells shows that mammalian genes may all have a layer of control that acts essentially like the pause button on your DVR. The researchers say the results show that the pausing phenomenon, previously ...

Scientists identify key roadblock to gene expression

May 8, 2008

A team of scientists has provided, for the first time, a detailed map of how the building blocks of chromosomes, the cellular structures that contain genes, are organized in the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster. The work ...

Recommended for you

Team discovers a new take on early evolution of photosynthesis

April 24, 2018

A team of scientists from Arizona State University's School of Molecular Sciences has begun re-thinking the evolutionary history of photochemical reaction centers (RCs). Their analysis was recently published online in Photosynthesis ...

Fungus senses gravity using gene borrowed from bacteria

April 24, 2018

The pin mold fungus Phycomyces blakesleeanus forms a dense forest of vertically growing fruiting bodies, but how does it know which way is "up"? New research publishing 24 April in the open access journal PLOS Biology, from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.