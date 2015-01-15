Gadgets: Treat your pearly whites to a sonic clean

I've been brushing my teeth this week with the Swedish made Foreo ISSA 2, which the company touts as the world's first silicone sonic toothbrush.

It takes only an hour to charge, which is said to last for up to 365 uses before another USB charge is needed. Obviously, I haven't used it that long, but after a few weeks, it's running fine.

I never knew specifications on electric toothbrushes, until now. The ISSA 2 supplies your teeth with 11,000 high-intensity pulsations per minute, incorporating T-Sonic technology to create micro-sweeps to clean teeth and gums effectively. That helps resist the buildup of bacteria for up to 10,000x fewer bacteria than nylon-bristled tooth-brushes, according to Foreo.

The soft and flexible, quick-drying bristles are made with medical-grade silicone, which separates from the ergonomic handle easily for cleaning.

Other features include a timer, 16 variable speeds, and the head, which should last for six months,

My interpretation, at first the feeling, was a little different compared with the electric toothbrush I've been using for years. After a few days, it starts to feel normal and works great.

The incredible battery life not necessary for home use but makes it perfect for traveling. Power is controlled by a recessed button, which really can't be activated accidentally.

foreo.com $169, replacement brushes $24.90. Available in blue, mint, pink and black

—-

Cable and satellite boxes often keep us from rearranging a room and in particular the location of a TV since it has to be connected to the box.

The Blackweb Wireless HD Video kit is a different type of cable cutter to help in situations like this or just to control cable clutter by sending uncompressed HD signals to your HDTV or projector.

Setting it up is pretty straightforward and virtually plug-and-play with the quick start guide. The initial setup has you connecting your media sources (cable, satellite, DVD, gaming, etc.) to the wireless sender. Up to three different HDMI sources can be connected.

When everything is connected, the signal goes from the sender to the wireless receiver (6.5-by-5.5-by-1.3-inches each), which is connected to the TV.

An HD signal up to 1080P is supported up to 125 feet away, through walls, TV cabinets, etc. I had it set up in different rooms, and walls were not an issue.

I didn't try this with a projector, but using it with one would be a great benefit, enabling the projector to broadcast wirelessly at home or in a conference room.

Along with the sender and receivers, AC power adapters, 3-device HD switch, cables and a remote are included.

blackwebwireless.com $89

—-

A new free app, HDTV Tower Finder by Winegard Company, is designed to assist cord cutters in finding the best antenna placement to receive the maximum number of free channels in your area.

With the app, your smartphone's camera, GPS, and compass, it will find the most suitable spot for an over-the-air antenna and which stations you'll receive with that location.

According to a company spokesperson, the "new app simplifies the HDTV antenna setup for users and also makes it easier to find the best positioning to receive the most channels and avoid any obstructions."

The first thing the app does is prompt the user to choose the Antenna Pointer feature and opens into a top-down map that highlights the locations of all HDTV TV towers closest to an address or a GPS signal. Your smartphone's camera can be used to assist in finding the desired tower location and best angle to point the antenna.

The app will display a number above each tower it locates, indicating how many channels are available. You'll also see any potential signal obstructions between you and the tower.

winegard.com

