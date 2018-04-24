Protect forest elephants to conserve ecosystems, not DNA

April 25, 2018, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Protect forest elephants to conserve ecosystems, not DNA
Forest elephant nuclear DNA is genetically diverse, and this diversity is consistent across populations throughout Central Africa--which should be conserved to protect their habitats rather than their DNA. Credit: Depositphotos

Although it is erroneously treated as a subspecies, the dwindling African forest elephant is a genetically distinct species. New University of Illinois research has found that forest elephant populations across Central Africa are genetically quite similar to one another. Conserving this critically endangered species across its range is crucial to preserving local plant diversity in Central and West African Afrotropical forests—meaning conservationists could save many species by protecting one.

"Forest elephants are the heart of these ecosystems—without them, the system falls apart, and many other species are jeopardized," said the principal investigator of this research, Alfred Roca, a professor of animal sciences at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology and College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).

African (Loxodonta cyclotis) are morphologically and genetically distinct from their iconic larger cousins, the African savanna elephants (Loxodonta africana) that populate the grasslands of Eastern and Southern Africa. Forest elephants are smaller with straighter tusks and live in the rainforests of Central and West Africa where they maintain tropical ecosystems through seed dispersal and germination, as well as nutrient recycling and herbivory.

Published in Ecology and Evolution, this recent study analyzed the nuclear DNA of 94 forest elephants from six locations. Forest elephant nuclear DNA is genetically diverse, yet this diversity is consistent across populations throughout Central Africa—any differences are too small to warrant treating them as distinct subspecies.

This nuclear DNA lacks the geographic patterns preserved in forest elephants' mitochondrial DNA, the small proportion of the genome that is passed down only from mothers to their offspring. The mitochondrial DNA suggests that five genetically distinct populations existed in the past, most likely due to the Ice Age when their habitat was greatly restricted.

"Forest elephant's seemingly discordant DNA can be easily explained by their behavior," said lead author Yasuko Ishida, a research scientist in ACES. "Their mitochondrial DNA is a relic preserved by their matriarchal society."

Females live together in matrilineal family groups, a herd is made up of related females who share the same mitochondrial DNA. Nuclear DNA diversity is controlled by the largest, mature males who travel long distances and promote gene flow by mating with distant females. Thus, females ensure mitochondrial DNA persists in local populations, while males ensure that the nuclear DNA is shared across populations.

"However, all of this precious DNA may soon be eradicated as forest elephants face extinction due to poaching and habitat loss," Roca said. "Between 2002 and 2011, poachers wiped out more than half of their . Fewer than 100,000 are estimated to remain today—we must act swiftly to preserve them, and by extension, their habitats."

Explore further: Genetic study shakes up the elephant family tree

More information: Yasuko Ishida et al, Evolutionary and demographic processes shaping geographic patterns of genetic diversity in a keystone species, the African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis ), Ecology and Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1002/ece3.4062

Related Stories

Genetic study shakes up the elephant family tree

June 6, 2017

New research reveals that a species of giant elephant that lived 1.5 million to 100,000 years ago - ranging across Eurasia before it went extinct - is more closely related to today's African forest elephant than the forest ...

Elephant declines imperil Africa's forests

March 12, 2018

Poaching and habitat loss have reduced forest elephant populations in Central Africa by 63 percent since 2001. This widespread killing poses dire consequences not only for the species itself but also for the region's forests, ...

Seeing double: Africa's 2 elephant species

December 21, 2010

Contrary to the belief of many scientists (as well as many members of the public), new research confirms that Africa has two—not one—species of elephant. Scientists from Harvard Medical School, the University of ...

A big difference between Asian and African elephants is diet

August 30, 2017

New research has shown that there are significant differences between the Asian and the African forest elephant - and it isn't just about size and the shape of their ears. It is about what they eat and how they affect forest ...

Recommended for you

Researchers redefine the origin of the cellular powerhouse

April 25, 2018

In a new study published by Nature, an international team of researchers led by Uppsala University in Sweden proposes a new evolutionary origin for mitochondria—also known as the "powerhouse of the cell." Mitochondria are ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.