Facebook gives parents control on when kids can use app

April 27, 2018
Facebook gives parents control on when kids can use app
In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Facebook and Facebook's Messenger Kids app icons are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Facebook is adding a "sleep" mode to its Messenger Kids service so parents can limit how much time children spend on it. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook is adding a "sleep" mode to its Messenger Kids service to let parents limit when their kids can use it.

The company says parents can now specify the times kids aren't allowed on—either as a one-time restriction or something recurring, such as after 9 p.m. every school night.

Facebook launched the aimed at kids under 13 in December. It comes with a bevy of parental controls and no ads. But some child development experts have called for Facebook to pull it, saying it should not be making apps for kids.

It's just the latest example of a tech company offering some concession to critics who say they should tread carefully—or not at all, when it comes to hawking their wares to kids.

Facebook gives parents control on when kids can use app
In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Facebook's Messenger Kids app is displayed on an iPhone in New York. Facebook is adding a "sleep" mode to its Messenger Kids service so parents can limit how much time children spend on it. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Explore further: Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.