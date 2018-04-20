Research identifies easier way to predict how chemical compounds will interact

New research has revealed that simple, commercially available computer programmes could be used to design next generation drug-delivery systems by predicting more easily how different chemical compounds interact.

Led by Dr Jennifer Hiscock of the University of Kent, a team of researchers has identified a new more cost-effective way of predicting how compounds known as amphiphiles will interact with each other to impart specific physical properties to a solution.

The study, entitled Towards the prediction of global solution state properties for hydrogen bonded, self-associating amphiphiles, has revealed for the first time the potential for simple, easily accessible new methods of predicting on a computer how the compounds will behave.

The research involved the team using computer modelling to exhibit desired, pre-programmed properties before the chemical compounds even exist in real life.

The research is likely speed up the development - and decrease costs - associated with developing new methods of delivering drugs and medical-grade soaps and gels.

Explore further: Physicists' algorithm predicts the optical properties of molecules

More information: Lisa White et al, Towards the prediction of global solution state properties for hydrogen bonded, self-associating amphiphiles, Chemistry - A European Journal (2018). DOI: 10.1002/chem.201801280

