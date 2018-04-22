Diet Coke grows for first time in 8 years after makeover

April 24, 2018
Diet Coke grows for first time in 8 years after makeover
This Feb. 23, 2017, file photo shows a delivery van is painted with artwork for Classic Coca-Cola in downtown Pittsburgh. Coca-Cola Co. reports earnings Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Diet Coke's makeover, which put the sugar-free drink in skinny colorful cans, helped the low-calorie brand sell more soda in North America for the first time in nearly eight years.

Coca-Cola Co. introduced four new flavors of Diet Coke in February, including mango and ginger lime, to try and lure back customers who switched to other flavored fizzy water and other low-calorie drinks. The Atlanta-based company also redesigned the 35-year-old drink's logo.

CEO James Quincey said the relaunch was able to bring back people who stopped drinking Diet Coke, as well as attract new drinkers, such as millennials.

Its other diet drink, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, also posted growth after a relaunch last year that replaced Coca-Cola Zero.

Overall volume rose 3 percent in the first three months of the year, helped by its namesake Coca-Cola brand.

The company has also been selling its bottling business to focus on selling concentrates of its drinks. The move helped Coca-Cola's profit rise 16 percent to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share. Adjusted earnings came to 47 cents per share, beating Wall Street's per-share expectations by a penny.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $7.63 billion during the quarter, mainly because of the shedding of its bottling operations, which cuts costs, but lowers revenue. The numbers still topped Wall Street expectations.

Coca-Cola's stock slipped 2 percent to $43.08 on Tuesday.

Explore further: Coca-Cola puts new sweetener in U.K. Sprite

Related Stories

Coke to defend safety of aspartame in new ad

August 13, 2013

Coca-Cola plans to run its first ad defending the safety of artificial sweeteners on Wednesday, a move that comes as the company looks to stem declining sales of diet soda.

Coke takes anti-obesity campaign global

May 8, 2013

(AP)—Coca-Cola says it will work to make lower-calorie drinks and clear nutrition information more widely available around the world, intensifying a push against critics who say its drinks pack on the pounds.

Coke says it supports WHO's sugar guidelines

February 23, 2017

Coke says it supports the World Health Organization's guidelines for limiting added sugar, as the company works on repairing its image in public health circles and reshaping its business.

Recommended for you

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

Robot designed for faster, safer uranium plant pipe cleanup

April 21, 2018

Ohio crews cleaning up a massive former Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant in Ohio plan this summer to deploy a high-tech helper: an autonomous, radiation-measuring robot that will roll through miles of large overhead ...

How social networking sites may discriminate against women

April 20, 2018

Social media and the sharing economy have created new opportunities by leveraging online networks to build trust and remove marketplace barriers. But a growing body of research suggests that old gender and racial biases persist, ...

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.