Committee hits pause on solar project over visual concerns

April 24, 2018

A regional planning committee has refused to sign off on a proposed solar project in Rutland amid concerns over its visual impact on a neighboring home.

The Rutland Herald reports the commission refused to endorse one of the three 500-kilowatt projects proposed near Thomas Dairy after resident Eileen Coughlin complained because it would have a negative effect on the aesthetics of her nearby home.

Rutland Regional Planning Commission executive director Ed Bove said Monday that Coughlin used photo simulations to make her case.

Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said Monday the town was glad the regional commission "had hit the pause button" on the project because of the visual impacts.

Developer Triland Partners of New Hampshire has been invited to a Tuesday meeting to discuss the .

Explore further: 175 years on, study finds where you live still determines your life expectancy

Related Stories

Vermont students rally against cyberbullying

December 10, 2014

Students at a Vermont high school are winning praise for their efforts to fight back against online bullying. After a burst of negative posts last week on an anonymous school news app, students at Rutland High School organized ...

Company, Idaho regulators at odds over battery storage plan

January 13, 2018

An Idaho-based energy development company is asking federal authorities to declare state regulators in violation of a law intended to promote alternative energy in a case that could have far-reaching ramifications for emerging ...

Recommended for you

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

Robot designed for faster, safer uranium plant pipe cleanup

April 21, 2018

Ohio crews cleaning up a massive former Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant in Ohio plan this summer to deploy a high-tech helper: an autonomous, radiation-measuring robot that will roll through miles of large overhead ...

How social networking sites may discriminate against women

April 20, 2018

Social media and the sharing economy have created new opportunities by leveraging online networks to build trust and remove marketplace barriers. But a growing body of research suggests that old gender and racial biases persist, ...

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.