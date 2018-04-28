Australia pledges half a billion to restore Great Barrier Reef

April 29, 2018
Scientists have said the reef suffered a 'catastrophic die-off' of coral during an extended heatwave in 2016
Scientists have said the reef suffered a 'catastrophic die-off' of coral during an extended heatwave in 2016

Australia pledged half a billion dollars to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef Sunday in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder, but conservationists were not convinced.

The World Heritage-listed site, which attracts millions of tourists, is reeling from significant bouts of coral bleaching due to warming sea temperatures linked to .

It is also under threat from the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, which has proliferated due to pollution and agricultural runoff.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said more than Aus$500 million ($400 million) would go towards improving , tackling predators, and expanding restoration efforts.

Turnbull said it was the "largest ever single investment—to protect the reef, secure its viability and the 64,000 jobs that rely on the reef".

"We want to ensure the reef's future for the benefit of all Australians, particularly those whose livelihood depends on the reef," he added.

The reef is a critical national asset, contributing Aus$6.4 billion a year to the Australian economy.

Canberra has previously committed more than Aus$2.0 billion to protect the site over the next decade, but has been criticised for backing a huge coal project by Indian mining giant Adani nearby.

With its heavy use of coal-fired power and relatively small population, Australia is considered one of the world's worst per-capita greenhouse gas polluters.

Canberra insists it is taking strong action to address the global threat of climate change, having set an ambitious target to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Turnbull said part of the money will be used to mitigate the impacts of climate change, but gave no details.

Conservationists said while the funding was "an important step", the biggest threat to the reef was global warming and not enough was being done to combat it by embracing clean energy.

"Science is well aware of what's killing the coral. It's the excess heat from burning fossil fuels," said Bill McKibben, founder of the global grassroots climate movement 350.org.

"To simultaneously promote the world's biggest coal mine (Adani) while pretending to care about the world's largest reef is an acrobatic feat only a cynical politician would attempt."

Australian Conservation Foundation chief Kelly O'Shanassy agreed.

"Our elected representatives can't have it both ways," she said. "Climate change is the number one threat to the Great Barrier Reef and only concerted action to cut pollution will fully protect it."

Resilient reef

The bulk of the new funding—just over Aus$200 million—was earmarked to improve water quality by changing farming practices and adopting new technologies and land management.

"The money will go towards improving water quality, working with farmers to prevent sediment, nitrogen and pesticide runoff into the reef," said Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg.

"It will ensure that we tackle the crown-of-thorns... and use the best available science to ensure our coral is resilient to heat and light stress."

He said the government would work with traditional Aboriginal owners, the tourist industry, farmers and scientists, to save the reef, calling the commitment "a game-changer".

Earlier this month, scientists said the site suffered a "catastrophic die-off" of coral during an extended heatwave in 2016, threatening a broader range of reef life than previously feared.

A study in the journal Nature said some 30 percent of the reef's coral perished, the first of an unprecedented two successive years of along the 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) .

Explore further: Barrier Reef funding boost to tackle predatory starfish

Related Stories

Barrier Reef funding boost to tackle predatory starfish

January 22, 2018

A multimillion-dollar campaign to stop the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish devouring the Great Barrier Reef was announced by the Australian government Monday in a push to preserve the World Heritage-listed ecosystem.

Great Barrier Reef 'not dying', Australia insists

December 2, 2016

The Great Barrier Reef is "not dying", Australia insisted Friday as it updated UNESCO on efforts to protect the natural wonder while scientists blasted a lack of urgency in dealing with climate change.

'Now or never' to save Barrier Reef: scientists

May 19, 2016

Australia's Great Barrier Reef could be beyond saving in five years without "now or never" funding to improve water quality as climate change ravages the World Heritage-listed site, scientists warned Thursday.

Recommended for you

Catching mantle plumes by their magma tails

April 27, 2018

Hawaii's volcanos stand as silent sentinels. They guard the secret of how they formed, thousands of miles away from where the edges of tectonic plates clash and generate magma for most volcanos. A 2017 Nature study by Jones ...

New NASA study may improve future river-observing satellites

April 27, 2018

River floods are one of the most common and devastating of Earth's natural disasters. In the past decade, deluges from rivers have killed thousands of people every year around the world and caused losses on the order of tens ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.