Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island

April 16, 2018 by Kirsten Grieshaber
Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
The April 13, 2018 photo shows medieval Saxonian, Ottoman, Danish and Byzantine coins after a medieval silver treasure had been found near Schaprode on the northern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets linked to the era of Danish King Harald Gormsson have been found on the eastern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea.

A single silver was first found in January by two amateur archaeologists, one of them a 13-year-old boy, in a field near the village of Schaprode. The state archaeology office then became involved and the entire treasure was uncovered by experts over the weekend, the Mecklenburg-West Pomerania state archaeology office said Monday.

"It's the biggest trove of such coins in the southeastern Baltic region," the statement said.

The office said the two amateur archeologists were asked to keep quiet about their discovery to give professionals time to plan the dig and were then invited to participate in the recovery.

"This was the (biggest) discovery of my life," hobby archaeologist Rene Schoen told the German news agency dpa.

Schoen said he and 13-year-old Luca Malaschnitschenko were using metal detectors on the field near Schaprode when Luca found a little piece that he initially thought was only aluminum garbage. But when they cleaned it, they understood it was more precious.

Archaeologists said about 100 of the silver coins are probably from the reign of Harald Gormsson, better known as "Harald Bluetooth," who lived in the 10th century and introduced Christianity to Denmark.

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
In this April 13, 2018 photo an archeologist holds an ancient Danish coin which was minted under King Harald Bluetooth after a medieval silver treasure had been found near Schaprdoe on the northern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

He was one of the last Viking kings of what is now Denmark, northern Germany, southern Sweden and parts of Norway.

His nickname came from the fact he had a dead tooth that looked bluish, but it's now best known for the wireless Bluetooth technology invented by Swedish telecom company Ericsson. The company named the technology, developed to wirelessly unite computers with cellular devices, after him for his ability to unite ancient Scandinavia.

The technology logo carries the runic letters for his initials HB.

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
In this April 13, 2018 photo archaeologists search for coins and jewelry after a medieval silver treasure had been found near Schaprode on the northern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
In this April 13, 2018 photo medieval jewelry and coins are displayed on a table after a medieval silver treasure had been found near Schaprode on the northern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
In this April 13, 2018 photo hobby archaeologist Rene Schoen and 13-year-old Luca Malaschnitschenko, right, search for coins after a medieval silver treasure had been found near Schaprode on the northern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Explore further: Archaeologists to establish true value of Roman silver coins

Related Stories

Has one of Harald Bluetooth's fortresses come to light?

November 18, 2014

In September 2014, archaeologists from the Danish Castle Centre and Aarhus University announced the discovery of a Viking fortress in a field belonging to Vallø Manor, located west of Køge on the east coast of Sealand. ...

2 Viking finds in Norway, Sweden

October 31, 2006

Norwegian archaeologists have found a Viking farmer buried with horse, sword, spear and shield near Trondheim.

Medieval treasure unearthed at the Abbey of Cluny

November 15, 2017

In mid-September, a large treasure was unearthed during a dig at the Abbey of Cluny, in the French department of Saône-et-Loire: 2,200 silver deniers and oboles, 21 Islamic gold dinars, a signet ring,1 and other objects ...

Recommended for you

Surviving climate change, then and now

April 16, 2018

Trade and social networking helped our Homo sapiens ancestors survive a climate-changing volcanic eruption 40,000 years ago, giving hope that we will be able to ride out global warming by staying interconnected, a new study ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.