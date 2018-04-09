Apple announces (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models to help combat AIDS

Apple announced red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, special edition models that will be available for pre-order online on Tuesday and in stores on Friday. The red 8 and 8 Plus start at $699 and $799, respectively for the 64GB model, and climb to $849 and $949, for 256GB. Those are the same prices as Apple charges for iPhone 8s and 8 Plus's in other colors.

These latest handsets are part of Apple's longstanding practice of selling (PRODUCT)RED iPhones and other Apple devices and accessories to help combat AIDS. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants which, Apple says, will provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

Apple has been a RED partner since 2006, during which it has donated more than $160 million to Global Fund, making it the largest corporate donor.

A little more than a year ago, Apple brought out RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models, which while no longer sold directly by the company may be found via other online outlets.

The new red iPhones will be enclosed in glass, with a matching aluminum band, and—in a departure from last year's red models—a black front. In terms of features and specs, they are otherwise identical to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models sold in the current finishes of gold, silver and space gray.

Moreover, while Apple did not unveil a special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X, it will be selling a $99 red leather folio for the priciest of all iPhone models.

