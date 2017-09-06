Amazon partners with Best Buy on smart TVs, a "win-win"

This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is looking to expand its dominance globally, announcing international customers can now buy more than 45 million items via its app. The move positions Amazon to capture shoppers abroad the same way it has with Americans: with ease of use, a wide product assortment and enticing shipping options. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Amazon has cut a deal to sell voice-controlled TVs at Best Buy, the latest attempt by the online retailer to get its burgeoning suite of tech products out where people can see and touch them.

Best Buy already sells the Amazon Kindle and other gadgets, but the deal announced Wednesday makes the electronics retailer the only other place where you can walk in and buy a TV powered by Amazon's Fire TV software. Investors seemed to like the partnership: Best Buy's stock rose 4 percent Wednesday, close to an all-time high.

Amazon has begun to make its physical presence known, buying the Whole Foods grocery chain last year and opening more than a dozen bookstores.

In addition to its own stores (an Amazon Go cashier-less convince store opened its doors earlier this year), Amazon is creating partnerships with traditional retailers in a sector that is threatened by its dominance.

Kohl's carved out space for Amazon shops in some of its department stores and Sears sells Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.

This summer, Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Fire TV in the U.S., and later this year in Canada. The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy Co.'s own brand, Insignia.

The TVs come with a remote that has Amazon's Alexa voice-assistant built in, so users can press a button and say out loud which shows you want to watch, or what channel you want to switch to. The TVs can be paired with Amazon's smart speakers, meaning you don't need to pick up a remote.

In this May 23, 2017, photo, cars are parked in front of a Best Buy in Las Vegas. The online powerhouse, Amazon, announced Wednesday, April 18, 2018, that it's teaming with consumer electronics retailer Best Buy on new Fire TV Edition smart tvs. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Charlie O'Shea, a retail analyst at Moody's, said the "win-win" deal will boost traffic at Best Buy and it gives Amazon another brick-and-mortar space to show off its products.

