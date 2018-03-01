Vertical measurements of air pollutants in urban Beijing

March 2, 2018, Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Vertical measurements of air pollutants in urban Beijing
Photos taken at (a) the ground level (up), and (b) 280 m (down) on the Beijing 325 m Meteorological Tower at 8:30 am, Nov. 21st, 2014. Credit: The photo on the left was taken by SUN Yele; The photo on the right was taken by the camera installed on the Tower.

Severe haze episodes with surprisingly high concentrations of fine particles (PM2.5) still occur in fall and winter seasons in Beijing, although the air quality has been improved in recent years.

Air pollution often shows strong vertical differences in Beijing. For example, we can feel fresh air with a good visibility at the peak of a mountain on a hazy day, while the city is actually buried in a low visibility and severely polluted air. In the urban area, we also often observe the coexistence of haze and blue sky (Figure 1).To gain an in-depth understanding of the vertical evolution characteristics of air pollutants within urban boundary layer, a team of the State Key Laboratory of Atmospheric Boundary Layer Physics and Atmospheric Chemistry, Institute of Atmospheric Physics, CAS, used a container that can travel on the Beijing 325 m Meteorological Tower for the vertically resolved measurements of light extinction coefficient of dry , gaseous NO2, and black carbon (BC) (Figure 2) from ground surface to 260 m during daytime, and 200 m at nighttime. Simultaneously, non-refractory submicron aerosol (NR-PM1) species including organics, sulfate, nitrate, ammonium and chloride, were measured at ground level and 260 m on the tower with an Aerodyne High-Resolution Aerosol Mass Spectrometer (HR- AMS) and an Aerosol Chemical Speciation Monitor (ACSM), respectively.

Four distinct types of vertical profiles were illustrated, and the vertical convection as indicated by mixing layer height, temperature inversion, and local emissions are three major factors affecting the changes in vertical profiles.The team found that the temperature inversion coupled by the interactions of different air masses elucidated the "blue sky—haze" co-existent phenomenon as shown in Figure 1.

The tower-based vertically resolved measurements prove to be essential supplements to lidar measurements with a blind zone, typically below 200 m. The findings have recently been published in Atmospheric Chemistry & Physics.

Vertical measurements of air pollutants in urban Beijing
The vertically resolved observation system based on the Beijing 325 m Meteorological Tower (instruments included CAPS-PMext, CAPS-NO2, and AE33). NR-PM1 species were measured simultaneously at ground level and 260 m on the tower with an Aerodyne HR-AMS and an ACSM, respectively. Credit: SUN Yele

Explore further: Frequent growth events and fast growth rates of fine aerosol particles in Beijing

More information: Qingqing Wang et al, Vertically resolved characteristics of air pollution during two severe winter haze episodes in urban Beijing, China, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (2018). DOI: 10.5194/acp-18-2495-2018

Related Stories

Characterization of winter organic aerosols in Beijing, China

March 5, 2012

Organic aerosol (OA) is a crucial component of atmospheric fine particles. To achieve a better understanding of the sources of OA is very significant for air pollution control. In the 2012, Vol 57(7) of Chinese Science Bulletin, ...

Scientists explain the impacts of aerosol radiative forcing

February 6, 2018

Aerosols are colloids of tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the atmosphere. Their diameters typically range between 0.001 and 100 μm. Aerosols are recognized as a major factor influencing global and regional climate ...

A natural radioactive tool for urban pollution studies

February 6, 2015

The amount of air pollution that city residents are exposed to depends mainly on three things: (1) how much pollution is emitted, (2) how fast it reacts or gets removed from the air, and (3) how high into the atmosphere it ...

Recommended for you

Crowdsourced family tree yields new insights about humanity

March 1, 2018

Thanksgiving gatherings could get bigger —a lot bigger—as science uncovers the familial bonds that bind us. From millions of interconnected online genealogy profiles, researchers have amassed the largest, scientifically-vetted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.