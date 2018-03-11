Seismic center: Caribbean undersea volcano may soon erupt

March 13, 2018

A Caribbean seismic research center says an underwater volcano just north of Grenada may be about to erupt but does not pose a tsunami threat to the region.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center says the main threat posed by the Kick 'em Jenny submarine is to shipping. All boats are being directed to observe an exclusion zone of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) around the volcano.

The center raised its alert level Tuesday from yellow to orange amid a "substantial" increase in . It said an eruption may begin with less than 24-hours' notice.

The volcano is about 200 meters (660 feet) below the surface. It has erupted at least a dozen times since the 1930s but hasn't caused any known deaths or injuries.

Explore further: Undersea volcano called Kick 'em Jenny rumbling off Grenada

Related Stories

Undersea volcano called Kick 'em Jenny rumbling off Grenada

July 24, 2015

An active underwater volcano off Grenada's northern coast called Kick 'em Jenny was rumbling Thursday and regional disaster authorities were put on alert, though they said it posed no threat of triggering a destructive tsunami.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.