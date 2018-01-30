Researchers reshape the energy landscape of phonons in nanocrystals

March 7, 2018 by Gisèle Bolduc, INRS
Researchers reshape the energy landscape of phonons in nanocrystals
Terahertz plasmonic nanocavity covered with nanocrystals. Credit: INRS

Phonons, packets of vibrational waves that propagate in solids, play a key role in condensed matter and are involved in various physical properties of materials. In nanotechnology, for example, they affect light emission and charge transport of nanodevices. As the main source of energy dissipation in solid-state systems, phonons are the ultimate bottleneck that limits the operation of functional nanomaterials.

In an article recently published in Nature Communications, an INRS research team led by Professor Luca Razzari and European collaborators shows that it is possible to modify the phonon response of a by exploiting zero-point energy (i.e., the lowest possible energy in a quantum system) of a nano-cavity. The researchers were able to reshape the nanomaterial phonon response by generating new light-matter hybrid states. They did this by inserting some tens of semiconducting (specifically, cadmium sulfide) nanocrystals inside plasmonic nanocavities specifically designed to resonate at terahertz frequencies, i.e., in correspondence of the phonon modes of the nanocrystals.

"We have thus provided clear evidence of the creation of a new hybrid nanosystem with phonon properties that no longer belong to the original nanomaterial," the authors said. This discovery holds promise for applications in nanophotonics and nanoelectronics, opening up new possibilities for engineering the optical of functional nanomaterials. It also offers an innovative platform for the realization of a new generation of quantum transducers and terahertz light sources.

Explore further: Team realizes strong indirect coupling in distant nanomechanical resonators

More information: Xin Jin et al, Reshaping the phonon energy landscape of nanocrystals inside a terahertz plasmonic nanocavity, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03120-3

Related Stories

Quantum information motion control is now improved

April 3, 2012

Physicists have recently devised a new method for handling the effect of the interplay between vibrations and electrons on electronic transport. Their paper is about to be published in the European Physical Journal B. This ...

Recommended for you

Advance could enable novel high-performance materials

March 7, 2018

An engineering physics professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has created new materials that behave in an unusual way that defies the standard theory engineers use for designing things like buildings, airplanes, ...

Einstein letter fetches $100,000 at Jerusalem auction

March 6, 2018

A letter penned by legendary physicist Albert Einstein discussing one of his groundbreaking theories sold in Jerusalem Tuesday for over $100,000 as part of trove of documents that went under the hammer.

Controlled coupling of light and matter

March 6, 2018

Researchers from Würzburg and London have succeeded in controlling the coupling of light and matter at room temperature. They have published their results in Science Advances.

Technique to see objects hidden around corners

March 5, 2018

A driverless car is making its way through a winding neighborhood street, about to make a sharp turn onto a road where a child's ball has just rolled. Although no person in the car can see that ball, the car stops to avoid ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.