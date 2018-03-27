Quebec to tax some tech firms

March 28, 2018
Netflix is among online companies that will have to pay a new tax in Quebec
Netflix is among online companies that will have to pay a new tax in Quebec

Quebec will start applying a sales tax to some internet companies such as Netflix and AirBnb starting in 2019, the government of the French speaking province said Tuesday.

But only internet platforms selling "intangible goods or services" will be obliged to pay the provincal set at 9.975 percent, according to the 2018-2019 budget presented by the Liberal government of Premier Philippe Couillard.

Foreign platforms will have to register in Quebec in order to sell their services to the people of Quebec.

Starting January 1, 2019 these companies will have to assess this provincial tax and pay it to the government.

Companies that are Canadian but based outside Quebec will have to do so starting September 1 of next year.

Online retailers such as Amazon will be spared.

Canada is waging a campaign against tax dodging by big online companies. The federal government said recently it wanted to go after , although it did not say when.

Explore further: Canada considering tax on internet giants

Related Stories

Canada considering tax on internet giants

March 14, 2018

The Canadian government is looking at how to regulate and tax internet giants such as Google, Facebook and Netflix, as it moves to improve protections for its cultural sector, an official said Wednesday.

Uber strikes one-year deal to stay in Quebec

September 8, 2016

Canada's Quebec government and US ride-sharing service Uber struck a tentative deal Thursday for the company to continue operating in the province, as part of a one-year test program.

Quebec passes law allowing assisted suicide

June 6, 2014

Canada's Quebec province adopted legislation Thursday allowing terminally ill patients to kill themselves with a doctor's help, becoming the first jurisdiction in the country to effectively legalize assisted suicide.

US investors shun Quebec firms

August 30, 2017

A new study led by the UBC Sauder School of Business has found significant U.S. institutional investor bias against firms located in Quebec relative to firms located in the rest of Canada due to language differences.

Quebec's top court rules assisted dying law can proceed

December 22, 2015

Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that the right of terminally ill patients in the province to choose to die with medical help should stand. The law, passed late last year, was the first of its kind in Canada.

Recommended for you

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.