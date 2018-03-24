Newly discovered bacteria can break down biomass

March 27, 2018, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory
Newly discovered bacteria can break down biomass
Newly discovered bacteria in stomachs of ruminants could hold a key to creating more efficient and environmentally friendly biofuels and waste management processes. Credit: Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory

Despite decades of research, how ruminants deconstruct plant biomass in their stomachs is still something of a mystery. Now, an international team of scientists has identified a previously unknown family of bacteria and complex enzymes that break down plant biomass and appear to be critical for ruminants to be herbivorous.

Studying the digestive systems of like cows, sheep, and even reindeer may help uncover more efficient and environmentally friendly ways to process waste and generate energy, as well as improve our understanding of ruminant nutrition. The previously unknown family of discovered in this study appears to actively degrade in the stomachs of ruminants using complex enzymes that are different from those that are already well known to scientists. Understanding these bacteria could help scientists design animal feeding strategies and commercial systems for biofuels and waste management.

Using detailed information about the molecular biology of switchgrass and corn stover—both widely used to create biofuels—the scientists identified a previously unknown family of bacteria found in both cows and sheep. Team members included researchers from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences; the Ohio State University; EMSL, the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a DOE Office of Science user facility; Germany's Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research; the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; University of Michigan Medical School; and University of California, Davis.

The team described a family representative found in the rumen of two cows. Data gathered using EMSL's Orbitrap mass spectrometer helped scientists realize the population of bacteria was metabolically active in the rumen. In both the feedstock and the cows, the bacteria secreted multi-modular enzymes believed to be very powerful in biomass conversion. The metabolism and abundance of these bacteria indicate they may play an important role in allowing ruminants, and commercial processes, to deconstruct biomass.

Explore further: DNA study of cow stomachs could aid meat and dairy production

More information: A. E. Naas et al. "Candidatus Paraporphyromonas polyenzymogenes" encodes multi-modular cellulases linked to the type IX secretion system, Microbiome (2018). DOI: 10.1186/s40168-018-0421-8

Related Stories

Biotechnology researchers turn to landfill sites

August 22, 2017

Far from being a load of rubbish, landfill sites should be considered one of the great untapped resources in the search for new enzymes for biotechnology, and could fuel more efficient biofuel production.

Faster digestion in kangaroos reduces methane emissions

November 4, 2015

Animals produce methane during the digestion process - some more than others. Currently, around 20 percent of the world's methane emissions stem from ruminants. If this gas is released into the atmosphere, it aggravates the ...

Cows may hold the key to greener fuels

July 29, 2011

Scientists in Scotland are turning to cows and the tiny organisms and enzymes found in their stomachs for a potential way to create industrial products such as biofuels from plant waste and plan to unveil their ideas at a ...

Recommended for you

Human threats to the amphibian tree of life

March 27, 2018

A new study by researchers at Yale and George Washington University examines the human threats to the amphibian family tree and calls for a rethinking of conservation priorities to preserve species diversity and evolutionary ...

'Truly alarming': No babies for endangered right whales

March 26, 2018

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales has nearly ended with zero newborns spotted in the past four months—a reproductive drought that scientists who study the fragile species haven't seen in three ...

Hybrid chickadees found deficient at learning and memory

March 26, 2018

For a long time, hybridization—when distinct species mate and produce offspring—was thought to be a mistake. Yet, advancements in genomic testing tools have revealed naturally occurring hybridization as a fairly common ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.