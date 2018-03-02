127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution

March 5, 2018, University of Manchester
127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution
Artist impression of Enantiornithes by artist Raúl Martín. Credit: Raúl Martín

The tiny fossil of a prehistoric baby bird is helping scientists understand how early avians came into the world in the Age of Dinosaurs.

The fossil, which dates back to the Mesozoic Era (250-65 million years ago), is a chick from a group of called, Enantiornithes. Made up of a nearly complete skeleton, the specimen is amongst the smallest known Mesozoic avian fossils ever discovered.

It measures less than five centimetres - smaller than the little finger on an average human hand - and would have weighed just three ounces when it was alive.What makes this fossil so important and unique is the fact it died not long after its birth. This is a critical stage in a bird's skeletal formation. That means this bird's extremely short life has given researchers a rare chance to analyse the species' and development.

Studying and analysing ossification - the process of bone development - can explain a lot about a young bird's life the researchers say. It can help them understand everything from whether it could fly or if it needed to stay with its parents after hatching or could survive on its own.

The lead author of the study, Fabien Knoll, from The University of Manchester's Interdisciplinary Centre for Ancient Life (ICAL), School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and the ARAID—Dinopolis in Spain explains: "The evolutionary diversification of has resulted in a wide range of hatchling developmental strategies and important differences in their growth rates. By analysing bone development we can look at a whole host of evolutionary traits."

With the fossil being so small the team used synchrotron radiation to picture the tiny specimen at a 'submicron' level, observing the bones' microstructures in extreme detail.

127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution
Phosphorous mapping image and photo of fossil. Credit: Dr. Fabien Knoll

Knoll said: "New technologies are offering palaeontologists unprecedented capacities to investigate provocative fossils. Here we made the most of state-of-the-art facilities worldwide including three different synchrotrons in France, the UK and the United States."

The researchers found the baby bird's sternum (breastplate bone) was still largely made of cartilage and had not yet developed into hard, solid when it died, meaning it wouldn't have been able to fly.

The patterns of ossification observed in this and the other few very young enantiornithine birds known to date also suggest that the developmental strategies of this particular group of ancient avians may have been more diverse than previously thought.

127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution
Dr Fabien Knoll in lab. Credit: Dr. Fabien Knoll

However, the team say that its lack of doesn't necessarily mean the hatchling was over reliant on its parents for care and feeding, a trait known as being 'altricial." Modern day species like love birds are highly dependent on their parents when born. Others, like chickens, are highly independent, which is known as 'precocial." Although, this is not a black-and-white issue, but rather a spectrum, hence the difficulty in clarifying the developmental strategies of long gone bird species.

Luis Chiappe, from the LA Museum of Natural History and study's co-author added: "This new discovery, together with others from around the world, allows us to peek into the world of ancient birds that lived during the age of dinosaurs. It is amazing to realise how many of the features we see among living birds had already been developed more than 100 million years ago."

Explore further: Early bird winds back the avian clock

More information: Fabien Knoll et al, A diminutive perinate European Enantiornithes reveals an asynchronous ossification pattern in early birds, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03295-9

FredJose
1 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
It is amazing to realise how many of the features we see among living birds had already been developed more than 100 million years ago."

This seems to be a contradiction to the statement that such birds lived in a prehistoric time period.
If there is no history for it, how is it possible to attach a time span and definite location in history to when birds supposedly developed their features?
Just so by the way - there is currently absolutely no accepted actual observed and documented support for the story that birds "evolved" from dinosaurs. Please get that straight. There just is no way currently to link birds to dinosaurs except through some highly imaginative speculation.

Right now the best possibility is that a dinosaur laid an egg and out popped a chicken or some other bird, with fully developed feathered wings, hollow bones, air sacs etc.!
drrobodog
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
If there is no history for it, how is it possible to attach a time span and definite location in history

Using a variety of dating methods for the timeline and the actual location of the fossil for the approximate location.

with fully developed feathered wings

"Moreover, fossils of more than thirty species of non-avian dinosaur have been collected with preserved feathers. There are even very small dinosaurs, such as Microraptor and Anchiornis, which have long, vaned, arm and leg feathers forming wings. The Jurassic basal avialan Pedopenna also shows these long foot feathers."

, hollow bones, air sacs etc.!

"Fossil evidence also demonstrates that birds and dinosaurs shared features such as hollow, pneumatized bones, gastroliths in the digestive system, nest-building and brooding behaviors."

https://en.wikipe...of_birds

