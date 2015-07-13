Lithuania plans hackathon to mint digital collector coin

March 6, 2018
Lithuania will hold a hackathon in May to bring together tech companies and IT professionals, before deciding on the mintage, de
Lithuania will hold a hackathon in May to bring together tech companies and IT professionals, before deciding on the mintage, denomination, price and date of issue

Lithuania's central bank on Tuesday said it wants to issue the world's first digital collector coin to mark this year's centenary of the Baltic state's independence.

"Lithuania would be the first to break new ground in numismatics," Bank of Lithuania board member Marius Jurgilas said in a statement.

To that end the bank will hold a hackathon in May to bring together and IT professionals, before deciding on the mintage, denomination, price and date of issue.

"It should be some kind of visualisation on a smartphone or computer, but exact details should be clearer after the hackathon," central bank spokesman Rimantas Pilibaitis told AFP.

The coin could be designed using , which allows peer-to-peer payment systems and debuted in 2009 as a public, encrypted ledger for the leading cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The coin's release constitutes one of the events to mark Lithuania's rebirth as a nation in 1918 after being wiped off the map for 123 years.

It also falls under the eurozone nation's bid to become a northern European hub for financial technology firms and blockchain-based start-ups.

Explore further: Israel bourse bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Related Stories

Bitcoin dispute results in split-coin

August 1, 2017

A dispute among developers of virtual currency Bitcoin gave birth Tuesday to a new version of the crypto coin after they failed to agree on software changes.

Estonia makes 'token' effort to take euro crypto

January 28, 2018

Estonia is looking to drag the euro into the crypto age—and tame the volatility plaguing bitcoin and its peers—by creating a digital token backed by the single European currency.

Recommended for you

Aqueous storage device needs only 20 seconds to go

March 1, 2018

A KAIST research team has developed a new hybrid energy storage device that can be charged in less than a half-minute. It employs aqueous electrolytes instead of flammable organic solvents, so it is both environmentally friendly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.