Image: Proba-1 pyramid spotting

March 28, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Proba-1 pyramid spotting
Credit: European Space Agency

A view looking north to south of Egypt's famous Giza Pyramid Complex, as seen by ESA's Proba-1 minisatellite.

The smaller Pyramid of Menkaure is seen to towards the centre of the image, with the larger Pyramid of Khafre down and left of it, with the Great Pyramid of Giza – the largest and oldest of the three – below and left of that.

Three smaller are adjacent to the Pyramid Menkaure. The Giza Plateau sits on the edge of Cairo, fringed by suburbs.

The cubic-metre Proba-1 is the first in ESA's series of satellites aimed at flight-testing new space technologies. It was launched on 22 October 2001 but is still going strong, having recently became the Agency's longest-serving Earth-observing mission.

Proba-1's main hyperspectral CHRIS imager is supplemented by this experimental High-Resolution Camera, acquiring black and white 5 m-resolution images.

Other innovations include what were then novel gallium-arsenide solar cells, the use of star trackers for gyroless attitude control, one of the first – now the longest such item operating in orbit – and one of ESA's first ERC32 microprocessors to run Proba-1's agile computer.

Proba-1 led the way for the Sun-monitoring Proba-2 in 2009, the vegetation-tracking Proba-V in 2013 and the Proba-3 precise formation-flying mission planned for late 2020.

Explore further: Image: Proba-1 view of Lena River Delta

Related Stories

Image: Proba-1 images Calanda reservoir

April 20, 2017

The blue of the Calanda reservoir amid the rugged landscape of northeastern Spain, as seen by ESA's oldest – and one of its smallest – Earth-observing missions, Proba-1, midway through its 15th year of operations.

Image: Uluru imaged by Proba-1 HRC

January 14, 2016

Uluru/Ayers Rock in the Australian outback, imaged from 600 km away by the smallest camera on one of ESA's smallest satellites – the technology demonstrator turned-operational Earth-observing mission Proba-1.

Image: Proba-1 images Ice station Svalbard

April 21, 2016

Long shadows cast across the snow give a frosty view of the covered domes of Europe's most northerly ground station, as seen by the smallest camera on ESA's veteran Proba-1 minisatellite.

Image: Proba-V monitors African Sahel

July 26, 2017

ESA's Proba-V minisatellite reveals the seasonal changes in Africa's sub-Saharan Sahel, with the rainy season allowing vegetation to blossom between February (top) and September (bottom).

Recommended for you

Dark matter 'missing' in a galaxy far, far away

March 28, 2018

Galaxies and dark matter go hand in hand; you typically don't find one without the other. So when researchers uncovered a galaxy, known as NGC1052-DF2, that is almost completely devoid of the stuff, they were shocked.

Tabby's star dims again

March 28, 2018

The team of astrophysicists studying KIC 8462852, more well known as Tabby's star, has reported that the star recently dimmed again, and did so quite dramatically. The group, led by LSU's Tabby Boyajian who discovered the ...

Two radio relics discovered in the galaxy cluster Abell 168

March 28, 2018

Indian astronomers have detected two radio relics in the nearby merging galaxy cluster known as Abell 168. The discovery, which could improve our understanding of merging processes in galaxy clusters, was detailed March 16 ...

Life beyond Earth—no plate tectonics, no problem

March 28, 2018

Scientists looking for life on distant planets are making plans to search non-Earth-like planets based on discoveries within our solar system that are challenging long-standing ideas about habitable zones, plate tectonics ...

A runaway star in the Small Magellanic Cloud

March 28, 2018

Astronomers have discovered a rare "runaway" star that is speeding across its galaxy at a 300,000 miles per hour (at that speed it would take about half a minute to travel from Los Angeles to New York). The runaway star (designated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.