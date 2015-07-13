Germany vows 'stricter' Facebook oversight after data leak

March 26, 2018
Germany's justice minister, Katarina Barley, said Facebook should face &quot;stricter&quot; oversight after data leak
Germany's justice minister, Katarina Barley, said Facebook should face "stricter" oversight after data leak

Germany's justice minister on Monday said Facebook should face "stricter" oversight and be more transparent with its users, as the tech giant struggles to contain the fallout from a huge data privacy scandal.

Speaking after a meeting with European Facebook executives in Berlin, Justice Minister Katarina Barley said the firm's assurances that it had already cracked down on the misuse of personal data were "not enough".

"In future we will clearly have to monitor companies like Facebook more strictly and punish data protection violations severely and quickly," she told reporters.

Facebook was plunged into crisis when a whistleblower revealed that a British consultancy linked to US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign harvested the data of some 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

The revelation reignited longstanding European concerns that the giant was not doing enough to protect the privacy of its users.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Germany, a nation still haunted by the surveillance carried out by the Nazis and the communist-era Stasi secret police.

Barley said Facebook should be more transparent with its users, who should be informed in "clear, precise and simple language" how their will be used, and given the chance to opt out if they object.

She also welcomed new European Union regulations that will take effect in May and will force social media firms to better protect users' online privacy—or face huge fines.

The British firm at the centre of the controversy, Cambridge Analytica, has been accused of exploiting the hijacked data to create detailed psychological profiles to target potential Trump voters.

The data was obtained via a personality quiz app that was downloaded by some 270,000 people, but also scooped up details about their Facebook friends without their knowledge—as was possible under Facebook's rules at the time.

Barley said Facebook was still working to determine exactly how many German users were affected by the data breach.

Around one percent of the people who downloaded the quiz were from Europe, the Facebook executives told Barley.

Facebook has faced growing scrutiny in Germany in recent years.

The country's competition watchdog in December slammed the company for using its dominant position to "limitlessly" harvest user data from outside websites and apps, which is then used to create "hyper-targeted" ads.

Germany also has one of the world's toughest laws against online hate speech, which gives firms like Facebook 24 hours to remove posts that violate German legislation or risk fines of up to 50 million euros ($62 million).

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the Cambridge Analytica data breach, which he said had betrayed the trust of the website's more than two billion users.

"We're now taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said in an ad taken out in US and UK newspapers at the weekend.

Explore further: US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

Related Stories

US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

March 21, 2018

The US Federal Trade Commission, a consumer and competition watchdog, is investigating Facebook after a major data scandal that affected 50 million users, US media reported on Tuesday.

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

UK lawmaker: Facebook misled Parliament over data leak risk

March 18, 2018

A British lawmaker accused Facebook on Sunday of misleading officials by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent, after a former employee of data firm Cambridge Analytica says his company harvested ...

Recommended for you

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.