Gaming lovers square off in Riyadh eSports tournament

March 4, 2018
A handout picture made available by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sport on March 4, 2018, shows p
A handout picture made available by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sport on March 4, 2018, shows people attending the GSA E-Sports Cup in Riyadh

Hundreds of Saudi men and women squared off in a video game tournament in Riyadh at the weekend, organisers said, in the conservative kingdom's biggest ever eSports contest.

The eSports —in which players face off on computers instead of turf—was held in the capital from Thursday through Saturday.

Organisers said they were flooded with 30,000 registrations for over a little more than 1,300 spots in the competition, highlighting the growing gaming community in the kingdom.

Saudi teenagers were among the winners, taking home cash prizes of up to 10,000 riyals ($2,667), organisers said.

"eSports is open to everyone, the ultimate equalizer, male or female, big or small, anyone can step up to the challenge, anyone can win," said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sport.

"We have great untapped talent in Saudi... This (is) just the beginning."

The tournament is part of a modernisation drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to balance unpopular subsidy cuts in an era of low oil prices with more entertainment and sporting options.

Sports simulation video games are hugely popular in a country of more than 30 million people, the majority of whom are under 25.

eSports are to be included as a medal sport for the first time at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and proponents are pushing for Olympic status.

Explore further: Esports officially arrives in Japan, home of game giants

Related Stories

Esports officially arrives in Japan, home of game giants

February 11, 2018

A crowd cheers, banging on balloons, in front of glitzy stages, each with a giant screen. The rising stars at the sprawling Makuhari Messe hall are the quietly seated men in hoodies and T-shirts, with names like Noppi and ...

In China's eSport schools students learn it pays to play

February 23, 2018

Most teachers would not be impressed to discover a student playing video games in their class. But at a school in eastern China it is mandatory, part of a drive to train eSport champions and tap into the booming industry.

Alibaba betting on long-term gain from eSports investment

November 30, 2017

The booming eSports industry may not yet attract the sponsors and television rights of real life sports, but Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba believes it is only a matter of time before its bet on competitive video ...

Recommended for you

Aqueous storage device needs only 20 seconds to go

March 1, 2018

A KAIST research team has developed a new hybrid energy storage device that can be charged in less than a half-minute. It employs aqueous electrolytes instead of flammable organic solvents, so it is both environmentally friendly ...

Scientists say space aliens could hack our planet

February 27, 2018

With all the news stories these days about computer hacking, it probably comes as no surprise that someone is worried about hackers from outer space. Yes, there are now scientists who fret that space aliens might send messages ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.