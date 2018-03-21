Ford, Mahindra partner on small electric vehicle, some SUVs

March 22, 2018

Ford and Mahindra Group are teaming up to develop a small electric vehicle and some new SUVs.

The companies, which partnered with each other in September, said Thursday that they've signed five new memoranda of understanding that will speed up the development of key products for consumers in India and emerging markets.

The companies plan to co-develop a midsize SUV that'll be sold independently by both businesses as separate brands. They also agreed to evaluate co-development of a compact SUV and electric vehicle.

Teams from both companies will continue to work together for up to three years to develop further ways to cooperate.

Shares of Ford Motor Co., based in Dearborn, Michigan, fell 2 percent to $10.88 in midday trading.

Explore further: Ford pledges to revamp aging product line, add SUVs, by 2020

Related Stories

Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture

November 8, 2017

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it is launching a venture with a Chinese partner to develop electric vehicles for sale in China, the biggest market for the technology.

Renault-Nissan, China's Dongfeng announce e-car venture

August 29, 2017

Automakers Renault and Nissan say they will develop electric cars with a Chinese state-owned partner, adding to a series of tie-ups between global auto brands and local partners in the biggest electric vehicle market.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.