March 5, 2018

The family-owned-franchise penalty

by New York University

While a family-owned business may have marketing appeal, franchisees that are family-owned don't, on average, perform as well financially as non-family owned franchisees. That critical insight was revealed in recent research that analyzed both existing franchise data and field research.

In "Family Ties that B(l)ind: Do Family-Owned Franchisees Have Lower Financial Performance than Nonfamily-Owned Franchisees?" Professors Pankaj C. Patel of Villanova, Kyoung Yong Kim of City University of Hong Kong, Srikant Devaraj of Ball State University, and Mingxiang Li of Florida Atlantic University explore whether ownership, in comparison to nonfamily-owned ventures, leads to a focus on noneconomic goals to the detriment of the business. Their paper is forthcoming in the March 2018 issue of the Journal of Retailing.

Analyzing data from the 2007 Small Business Owner survey, the authors observed that family franchisees generated at least 6.7 percent lower sales per than nonfamily franchisees. Their sample included 11,654 family franchisees and 4,122 nonfamily franchisees in the US, and they controlled for such variables that potentially affect employee performance as firm size, benefits offered, and the age of the firm. A subsequent field survey of 258 firms in South Korea led to similar results. Family-owned franchisees there exhibited lower sales per employee by more than $19,000. Across the board, franchisees that provided such benefits as health insurance, retirement benefits, and paid vacation realized higher per capita sales figures.

"The pursuit of noneconomic goals, lower formalization and professionalization, the practices of entrenchment and nepotism, and limited ability to recruit quality nonfamily employees...could reduce sales and increase payroll costs," the authors conclude. To help close the performance gap, they suggest that franchisors consider establishing a set of relationship management strategies tailored to family-owned franchisees. Family-owned franchisees, for their part, should understand that "pursuing idiosyncratic family goals may be financially short-sighted."

More information: Pankaj C. Patel et al, Family Ties that B(l)ind: Do Family-Owned Franchisees Have Lower Financial Performance than Nonfamily-Owned Franchisees?, Journal of Retailing (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.jretai.2017.12.001

Journal information: Journal of Retailing

Provided by New York University

Citation: The family-owned-franchise penalty (2018, March 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-family-owned-franchise-penalty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Resolving conflict an issue for many franchises
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

3 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

8 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)