Family, friends bid farewell to Stephen Hawking

March 31, 2018
Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, died on March 14 at the age of 76
Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, died on March 14 at the age of 76

Friends, family and colleagues of British scientist Stephen Hawking will gather Saturday to pay their respects at his private funeral in Cambridge, where he spent most of his extraordinary life.

Hawking, who died on March 14 at the age of 76, was famously an atheist but his children Lucy, Robert and Tim have chosen the town's university church, St Mary the Great, to say their farewell.

"Our father's life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life," they have said.

Tributes poured in from around the world upon Hawking's death, from Queen Elizabeth II to NASA, reflecting his huge impact as a physicist and an inspiration, in his refusal to give up in the face of physical disability.

But the service at St Mary church—a short distance from Gonville and Caius College where Hawking worked for more than 50 years—will only be open to those who knew him, followed by a private reception at Trinity College.

A wider audience will attend a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in London on June 15, where Hawking's remains will be buried near the grave of another legendary scientist, Isaac Newton.

New photographs revealed

Ahead of the funeral, Gonville and Caius College released new black and white photographs of Hawking taken in 1961 at a summer school for young astrophysicists at a castle in Sussex, southern England, when he was 19.

They showed him playing croquet and in a sailing dinghy, two years before he began experiencing the first symptoms of the that would later leave him almost completely paralysed.

Stephen Hawking
Profile of the British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Fellow students contacted by the college recalled his left-wing views and his mischievous sense of humour, with one describing how he replaced the Royal Navy flag on the castle flagpole with the Communist hammer and sickle.

Hawking defied predictions that he would only live for a few years, although his rare condition—amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—gradually robbed him of mobility.

He was confined to a wheelchair, almost completely paralysed and unable to speak except through his trademark voice synthesiser.

But the illness did nothing to dull his mind, and Hawking became one of the world's best-known and most inspiring scientists, known for his brilliance and his wit.

His work focused on bringing together relativity—the nature of space and time—and quantum theory—how the smallest particles behave—to explain the creation of the Universe and how it is governed.

But he was also a global star—his 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" was an unlikely worldwide bestseller, and he appeared as himself in TV shows from "The Simpsons" to "Star Trek: The Next Generation".

Born on January 8, 1942—300 years to the day after the death of the father of modern science, Galileo Galilei—Hawking died in his home in Cambridge on the 139th anniversary of the birth of Albert Einstein.

After taking his undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford, he moved to Cambridge for his doctorate and stayed there for the rest of his career.

Hawking's family has asked six college porters, many of whom provided support for Hawking when he visited for dinners and other events, to carry his coffin.

Explore further: Hawking's remains to be buried at Abbey near Newton, Darwin (Update)

Related Stories

World mourns British scientist and cultural icon Hawking

March 14, 2018

World dignitaries, celebrities and academics on Wednesday mourned Stephen Hawking, the British physicist who died aged 76 after a cosmic career in which his mental genius transcended his physical disability to probe the secrets ...

Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero Hawking

March 17, 2018

Gifted children at the Stephen Hawking school in Colombia's capital Bogota have been paying a special tribute to the astrophysicist whose life inspired them to study science.

Stephen Hawking: a brief history of genius

March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, was Britain's most famous modern day scientist, a genius who dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe.

Recommended for you

Family, friends bid farewell to Stephen Hawking

March 31, 2018

Friends, family and colleagues of British scientist Stephen Hawking will gather Saturday to pay their respects at his private funeral in Cambridge, where he spent most of his extraordinary life.

Researchers probe the complex nature of concussion

March 31, 2018

It seems simple enough: Taking a hard hit to the head can give you a concussion. But, Stanford researchers report March 30 in Physical Review Letters, in most cases, the connection is anything but simple.

What a mesh

March 30, 2018

A team of scientists from across the U.S. has found a new way to create molecular interconnections that can give a certain class of materials exciting new properties, including improving their ability to catalyze chemical ...

Scientists successfully print glass optics

March 30, 2018

For the first time, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have successfully 3-D-printed optical-quality glasses, on par with commercial glass products currently available on the market.

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

jd_
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
No Nobel Prize. Nothing really astounding. Not quite in the same league with Isaac Newton.
mackita
not rated yet 52 minutes ago
Terry Fox was exceptional runner neither..
RNP
not rated yet 21 minutes ago
@jd_
You have no class. Your ignorance and lack of respect ARE astounding. You are not in the same league as ANY decent human being.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.