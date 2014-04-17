Exploring the thermoelectric properties of tin selenide nanostructures

March 27, 2018, American Institute of Physics
Exploring the thermoelectric properties of tin selenide nanostructures
Electric charges in a nanostructured tin selenide (SnSe) thin film flow from the hot end to the cold end of the material and generate a voltage. Credit: Xuan Gao

Single crystal tin selenide (SnSe) is a semiconductor and an ideal thermoelectric material; it can directly convert waste heat to electrical energy or be used for cooling. When a group of researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, saw the graphenelike layered crystal structure of SnSe, they had one of those magical "aha!" moments.

The group reports in the Journal of Applied Physics, that they immediately recognized this material's potential to be fabricated in nanostructure forms. "Our lab has been working on two-dimensional semiconductors with layered structures similar to graphene," said Xuan Gao, an associate professor at Case Western.

Nanomaterials with nanometer-scale dimensions—such as thickness and grain size—have favorable thermoelectric properties. This inspired the researchers to grow nanometer-thick nanoflakes and thin films of SnSe to further study its thermoelectric properties.

The group's work centers on the . They study how the in a material can cause charge carriers—electrons or holes—to redistribute and generate a voltage across the material, converting thermal energy into electricity.

"Applying a voltage on a thermoelectric material can also lead to a temperature gradient, which means you can use for cooling," said Gao. "Generally, materials with a high figure of merit have high electrical conductivity, a high Seebeck coefficient—generated voltage per Kelvin of temperature difference within a material—and low thermal conductivity," he said.

A thermoelectric figure of merit, ZT, indicates how efficiently a material converts thermal energy to . The group's work focuses on the power factor, which is proportional to ZT and indicates a material's ability to convert energy, so they measured the power factor of the they made.

To grow SnSe nanostructures, they used a chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process. They thermally evaporated a tin selenide powder source inside an evacuated quartz tube. Tin and selenium atoms react on a silicon or mica growth wafer placed at the low-temperature zone of the quartz tube. This causes SnSe nanoflakes to form on the surface of the wafer. Adding a dopant element like silver to SnSe thin films during material synthesis can further optimize its .

At the start, "the nanostructure SnSe thin films we fabricated had a power factor of only ~5 percent of that of SnSe at room temperature," said Shuhao Liu, an author on the paper. But, after trying a variety of dopants to improve the material's power factor, they determined that "silver was the most effective—resulting in a 300 percent improvement compared to undoped samples," Liu said. "The silver-doped SnSe nanostructured thin film holds promise for a high figure of merit."

In the future, the researcher hope that SnSe nanostructures and thin films may be useful for miniaturized, environmentally friendly, low-cost thermoelectric and cooling devices.

Explore further: Researchers find tin selenide shows promise for efficiently converting waste heat into electrical energy

More information: Shuhao Liu et al, Nanostructured SnSe: Synthesis, doping, and thermoelectric properties, Journal of Applied Physics (2018). DOI: 10.1063/1.5018860

Related Stories

Converting heat into electricity with pencil and paper

February 19, 2018

Thermoelectric materials can use thermal differences to generate electricity. Now there is an inexpensive and environmentally friendly way of producing them with the simplest tools: a pencil, photocopy paper, and conductive ...

Reusing waste energy with 2-D electron gas

November 20, 2017

More than 60 percent of the energy produced by fossil fuels is lost as heat. Thermoelectric energy conversion has attracted much attention as a way to convert waste heat from power plants, factories and cars into electricity. ...

Recommended for you

CERN experiment sees hints of a rare kaon decay

March 27, 2018

What if the odds of an event occurring were about one in ten billion? This is the case for the decay of a positively charged particle known as a kaon into another positively charged particle called a pion and a neutrino–antineutrino ...

Molecular prison forces diatomic inmates to cell floor

March 27, 2018

A team of scientists including Carnegie's Tim Strobel and Venkata Bhadram now report unexpected quantum behavior of hydrogen molecules, H2, trapped within tiny cages made of organic molecules, demonstrating that the structure ...

Scientists print all-liquid 3-D structures

March 27, 2018

Scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to print 3-D structures composed entirely of liquids. Using a modified 3-D printer, they injected threads ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.