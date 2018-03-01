March 1, 2018

Dying reefs bigger threat to coasts than rising seas

by University of Queensland

Dying reefs bigger threat to coasts than rising seas
Placing pressure transducers in the inner lagoon of Temae, Moorea. Credit: V. Parravicini

The death of coral reefs is a more significant factor in the erosion of tropical coastlines than rising sea levels, a new international study has revealed.

University of Queensland School of Earth and Environmental Sciences researcher Dr Daniel Harris said tropical coastlines are at a greater immediate risk of erosion from increases in wave heights due to the loss of live corals. 

"The study shows that you don't need higher sea levels for there to be coastal erosion, just the loss of healthy ," Dr Harris said.

Dr Alessio Rovere from the MARUM Center for Marine Environmental Sciences of the University of Bremen and the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Research contributed to the study.

"We examined wave processes at coral reefs in Moorea and Tahiti in French Polynesia, and modelled future wave heights near the coastline by changing variables such as coral health and sea level," Dr Rovere said.

"The findings suggest that actively maintaining the health of coral reefs  could reduce some of the negative impacts of sea level rise on tropical coastlines."

Dr Harris said the study showed that authorities and scientists need to adjust the methods of determining the erosion risk on tropical coastlines to include measurements of the health of coral reefs.

The research is published in Science Advances.

More information: Daniel L. Harris et al. Coral reef structural complexity provides important coastal protection from waves under rising sea levels, Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao4350

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: Dying reefs bigger threat to coasts than rising seas (2018, March 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-dying-reefs-bigger-threat-coasts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Healthy coral populations produce a surprising number of offspring
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)