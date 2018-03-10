Dropbox IPO aiming to raise $748 mn

March 12, 2018
Drew Houston, founder and chief executive officer of Dropbox, which aims to raise nearly $750 million through an initial public
Drew Houston, founder and chief executive officer of Dropbox, which aims to raise nearly $750 million through an initial public offering

Cloud data service Dropbox aims to raise as much as $748 million through its initial public offering and a private sale of stock, according to an updated securities registration filed Monday.

The plans to sell 36 million shares of Class A stock at between $16 and $18, bringing in as much as $648 million, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result, the IPO will be among the largest tech market debuts since Snap in March of 2017.

Dropbox also plans a $100 million sale of stock to the venture capital arm of Salesforce, according to the filing.

According to a Bloomberg calculation, the transaction would value Dropbox at $7.1 billion, less than its $10 billion value during a prior private capital raising effort in 2014.

The company first confidentially filed for an IPO at the start of the year.

The company is currently losing money. While it claims to have 500 million users in 180 countries, it posted only 11 million paying clients at the end of last year.

Explore further: Dropbox files for public stock offering of $500 mln (Update)

Related Stories

Apple CEO must fly private for 'security, efficiency'

December 28, 2017

Apple's board has instructed chief executive Tim Cook to use only private aircraft "in the interests of security and efficiency" at the world's most valuable company, regulatory documents show.

LinkedIn CEO, other insiders prepare to sell stock

November 15, 2011

LinkedIn Corp.'s employees and early backers plan to sell more than 6.7 million shares as they try to reap the gains from a rapid run-up in the online professional networking service's market value.

Philips intends to sell LG.Philips LCD shares

July 8, 2005

LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd., in which Royal Philips Electronics holds approximately 44.6 percent, last night announced that it has filed a Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a follow-on ...

Recommended for you

Tokyo Tech's six-legged robots get closer to nature

March 12, 2018

A study led by researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has uncovered new ways of driving multi-legged robots by means of a two-level controller. The proposed controller uses a network of so-called non-linear ...

Manure could heat your home

March 8, 2018

Farm manure could be a viable source of renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Amazon to quiet Alexa's cackling

March 8, 2018

Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.