Dolphins tear up nets as fish numbers fall

March 29, 2018, University of Exeter
Dolphins tear up nets as fish numbers fall
Credit: University of Exeter

Fishing nets suffer six times more damage when dolphins are around – and overfishing is forcing dolphins and fishermen ever closer together, new research shows.

University of Exeter researchers studied the impact of bottlenose on fisheries off northern Cyprus and said Mediterranean overfishing had created a "vicious cycle" of dolphins and fishers competing for dwindling stocks.

Fishing businesses in the area are mostly small-scale, and the study says damage done by dolphins costs them thousands or even tens of thousands of euros per year.

Acoustic "pingers" designed to deter dolphins were ineffective, and may even have worked as a "dinner bell" to attract them in some cases, the researchers found – though more powerful pingers might work better.

"It seems that some dolphins may be actively seeking as a way to get food," said lead author Robin Snape, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"This is probably driven by falling fish stocks, which also result in low catches – meaning more nets are needed and higher costs for fishers.

"Effective management of is urgently needed to address the overexploitation that is causing this ."

Dolphins tear up nets as fish numbers fall
Credit: University of Exeter

The nets examined, which are weighted to create a barrier about 1.2m high on the sea floor, are the most common kind used in the Mediterranean.

When damaged by dolphins, nets may have large sections missing.

The researchers estimate that about ten dolphins are accidentally caught in the study area each year, but under-reporting by fishermen and possible deaths due to swallowing plastic from nets may mean this is an under-estimate.

Little is known about this population of dolphins, so even apparently small losses may have a serious impact.

The paper, published in the journal Human Ecology, is entitled: "Conflict between dolphins and a data-scarce fishery of the European Union."

Explore further: 21 dolphins die after washing up on Mexico beach

More information: Robin Thomas Ernest Snape et al. Conflict between Dolphins and a Data-Scarce Fishery of the European Union, Human Ecology (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s10745-018-9989-7

Related Stories

Dolphins follow the trawlers

July 11, 2017

New research has shown that dolphins offshore of Western Australia's Pilbara coast are following fishing trawlers to feed on injured or discarded fish.

Irrawaddy dolphins functionally extinct in Laos

October 26, 2016

The population of critically endangered Mekong River Dolphins—also known as Irrawaddy Dolphins —  in the Cheuteal trans-boundary pool between southern Laos and northern Cambodia has shrunk by 50 per cent this year alone ...

Dolphins following shrimp trawlers cluster in social groups

February 1, 2017

Bottlenose dolphins near Savannah, Georgia are split into social groups according to whether or not they forage behind commercial shrimp trawlers, according to a study published February 1, 2017 in the open-access journal ...

Recommended for you

Mice 'eavesdrop' on rats' tear signal

March 29, 2018

Tears might not seem to have an odor. But studies have shown that proteins in tears do act as pheromonal cues. For example, the tear glands of male mice produce a protein that makes females more receptive to sex. Now researchers ...

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

March 29, 2018

Venezuelan and Colombian scientists have identified a new species of frog in the Perija mountain range shared by both countries that is home to unusual species like this small amphibian.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.