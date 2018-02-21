The degradation status of modern polymeric museum artifacts can be classified by their smell

March 6, 2018, Wiley
The degradation status of modern polymeric museum artifacts can be classified by their smell
Credit: Wiley

Breath analysis in disease diagnostics is a promising research field, and the advances in instrumentation allows the accurate detection of metabolites. But not only the health status of patients, but also the preservation status of museum artifacts could be monitored. In their publication in Angewandte Chemie, heritage science researchers have investigated emissions of volatile organic compounds from plastics-based art objects and provided a first calibration scheme for polymer degradation in museum environment.

Everyone is familiar with the detection of (VOCs). They can be sensed by the nose and tongue, indicating several aspects of the current state of the emitting system—be it the mown grass in the backyard, the level of maturation of cheese or decay in fish, or even if a patient suffers from diabetes. But the emittance of marker chemicals is not restricted to living systems. Volatile products can also be detected for polymers. Since the beginning of the 20th century, many plastics-based objects have found their way into museums, and conservators and heritage scientists are highly interested in assessing their preservation status, ideally without taking physical samples from the objects. Katherine Curran and her colleagues from the University College London (UCL) Institute for Sustainable Heritage, the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, working in collaboration with several museums, libraries, and archives, now introduce a noninvasive gas-chromatography/mass-spectrometry detection system for marker VOCs emitted by several polymers contained in modern museum artifacts. They also developed a rough calibration system to classify three real objects from the Tate into two distinct decay states.

Every leaves its own signature of degradation products. For example, degrading cellulose acetate emits acetic acid, which can be quantified over time. To assess the quality and quantity of VOCs from polymers, the scientists chose chemical markers for polymers common in museum artifacts such as cellulose-based polymers, polyurethane foam, poly(vinyl chloride), polystyrene, and polyethylene. As reference degradation states, they used modern polymeric samples exposed to heat for zero to 10 weeks. The aim was to find characteristic VOC patterns: "The VOCs detected provide an insight into the composition and ongoing chemical degradation processes of the objects studied," the authors remarked.

Based on the detected VOCs, a rough classification scheme as "early stage" and "advanced degradation state" could be established for the different polymers—and tested for real objects based on these materials. For two cellulose-based objects from the Tate made in the 1920s and 1930s, the scientists reported a low degradation state, but one made in 1923–1924 was found in a more advanced decay. While this might be a matter of concern for the conservators, Curran and her colleagues think of expanding their analysis: A calibration scheme based on naturally aged samples would help reduce the current limitations, they argue.

Explore further: Rapid detection of toxic compounds

More information: Katherine Curran et al. Classifying Degraded Modern Polymeric Museum Artefacts by Their Smell, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201712278

Related Stories

Rapid detection of toxic compounds

February 21, 2018

NUS chemists have developed highly selective and sensitive sensors based on molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) for the rapid onsite detection of toxic agents.

'Smell of old books' offers clues to help preserve them

December 2, 2009

Scientists may not be able to tell a good book by its cover, but they now can tell the condition of an old book by its smell. In a report in ACS' Analytical Chemistry, a semi-monthly journal, they describe development of ...

Volatile organic compounds in feces tied to diet response

March 5, 2018

(HealthDay)—Fecal levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are associated with response to dietary intervention in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), according to a study published in the March issue of Clinical ...

Unlocking the secrets of Heritage Smells

March 28, 2011

Clues to the condition of museum exhibits and antique objects are to be revealed in a research project led by the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow- with the use of technology for 'sniffing' artefacts.

Recommended for you

Engineering a new spin for disease diagnostics

March 6, 2018

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have created a new platform with the potential to extract tiny circulating biomarkers of disease from patient blood. This simple, fast and convenient technique could help ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.