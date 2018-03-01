CUORE experiment constrains neutrino properties

Bottom view of the 19 CUORE towers installed in the cryostat. Credit: Yury Suvorov, University of California and INFN Gran Sasso National Laboratories, and the CUORE Collaboration

Many questions about the fundamental nature of neutrinos remain open, including whether or not a neutrino is its own antiparticle. If so, scientists would have new insights into why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe and why the mass of the neutrino is so small. The Cryogenic Underground Observatory for Rare Events (CUORE), a joint Italian and U.S. experiment housed in a deep underground laboratory beneath a mountain in Italy, has released new results on a search for a neutrinoless double beta decay, which can only occur if neutrinos are their own antiparticles. Scientist at CUORE searched for these kinds of decays by cooling nearly a ton of tellurium dioxide crystals down to below 273 degrees Celsius and watching for a minute change in temperature corresponding to the decay. After two months of observation, the team did not detect any neutrinoless double beta decays. Using only two months of data, the experiment has already put the most stringent limits to date on the probability of a tellurium-130 nuclei undergoing a neutrinoless double beta decay. If discovered, this decay would help us understand how we came to be made of matter instead of antimatter.

