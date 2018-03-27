Research finds dramatic increase in flooding on coastal roads

March 28, 2018, University of New Hampshire
UNH Research finds dramatic increase in flooding on coastal roads
Roads closed due to high tide floods in Portsmouth, N.H. Credit: Lisa Graichen/UNH

High tide floods, or so-called "nuisance flooding," that happen along shore roadways during seasonal high tides or minor wind events are occurring far more frequently than ever before. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have found that in the past 20 years roads along the East Coast have experienced a 90 percent increase in flooding - often making the roads in these communities impassable, causing delays, as well as stress, and impacting transportation of goods and services.

"This could be just the beginning of impact on these areas," said Jennifer Jacobs, professor of civil and environmental engineering. "With the continued rise in sea levels, nuisance-flood frequency is projected to grow and the effect on the physical roads and the people that live along the coastline is concerning."

In their study, recently published in the journal Transportation Research Record, the researchers found that tidal nuisance flooding threatens over 7,500 miles of roadways along the entire East Coast, with over 400 miles of that being interstate roads. They estimate that this causes over 100 million hours of delays each year for drivers on those roads and that number could rise to more than 3.4 billion hours by 2100. By the middle of the century (2056 -2065), they predict nuisance flooding could occur almost daily at specific sites along the shores of Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, and Florida under an intermediate sea-level-rise scenario.

"As tidal coastal flooding increases in the coming years, there will also be issues with the transportation infrastructure," said Jacobs. "We've already seen billions of dollars in damage to coastal roadways from recent hurricanes. In the future, with rising sea levels, we expect to see more frequent issues, more damage, and impact to roadways even farther inland."

UNH Research finds dramatic increase in flooding on coastal roads
Driver ventures down flooded road made impassable by coastal flooding in Rye, N.H. Credit: Kim Reed

Researchers note that these impacts are not limited to storm events. They say that critical is at risk from rise alone; which numerous transportation agencies project to be between one to eight feet, along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

The researchers say that the goal of this study is to better understand the type and extent of infrastructures that are vulnerable to high tide flooding and the transportation impacts now and in the future due to . This study focuses on the East Coast of the United States and includes all coastal states from Maine to Florida, including the Gulf Coast of Florida and Key West.

UNH Research finds dramatic increase in flooding on coastal roads
Flooded roads around Prescott Park in Portsmouth, N.H. after coastal storm in March, 2018. Credit: Melissa Paly

Explore further: El Nino made a nuisance of itself in 2015

More information: Jennifer M. Jacobs et al, Recent and Future Outlooks for Nuisance Flooding Impacts on Roadways on the US East Coast, Transportation Research Record: The Journal of the Transportation Research Board (2018). DOI: 10.1177/0361198118756366

Related Stories

El Nino made a nuisance of itself in 2015

June 10, 2016

The frequency of nuisance tidal flooding in many U.S. cities increased as predicted for the 2015 meteorological year, from May 2015 to April 2016, according to a new NOAA report.

Why do floods sometimes happen on sunny days?

November 30, 2017

In recent years, near-biblical floods have become a constant feature of the global news: Hurricane Katrina stranding grandmas on their roofs in New Orleans, monsoon floods devastating Nepal, or Hurricane Maria unleashing ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.