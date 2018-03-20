Bulgarians rush to save frozen storks

March 21, 2018
People in Bulgaria have been helping distressed storks during a cold snap
People in Bulgaria have been helping distressed storks during a cold snap

What would you do if you came upon scores of distressed storks covered in ice lying in a snow-covered field? In Bulgaria, people have been taking them home.

A in the northeast of the country has stranded hundreds of the migrating birds this week, covering their wings in ice and grounding them.

"I found five frozen storks near the village road the day before yesterday," Safet Halil, 53, from the village of Zaritsa near the town of Dulovo told AFP on Wednesday.

"I took them home, lit a stove to warm them and fed them fish."

The road maintenance worker sparked a wave of support on on Monday and others in the region followed his example, with over 40 birds sheltered inside people's homes, garages or barns.

Experts said that freezing of their wings had forced the birds to spend the night on the ground instead of perched on trees as usual.

"It's the first time that we have seen so many storks in distress in Bulgaria," Hristina Klisurova from the Green Balkans wildlife rehabilitation centre in Stara Zagora said Wednesday.

She nevertheless appealed on public television for people to "avoid taking in just any stork" but only "those who are in a state of distress: injured or with frozen wings" and to also release any saved birds back into nature as soon as possible.

Safet Halil has housed a number of storks he found suffering in the cold weather near his village of Zaritsa
Safet Halil has housed a number of storks he found suffering in the cold weather near his village of Zaritsa

With the spell of high winds, sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms set to continue until the end of the week, Safet said he planned to keep his five companions in for several more days.

"It is minus three degrees Celsius (27 Fahrenheit) today and the weather is getting worse," he said.

Apart from that, the birds have recovered and were doing well.

"I already received two or three beak pinches on the arms," he smiled.

Bulgaria counted in 2016 almost 6,000 inhabited stork nests, around 1,000 more than the previous count 10 years before.

In neighbouring Romania, meanwhile, more than 200 small , most of them song thrushes, were found frozen to death this week, Ovidiu Bufnila from the Romanian ornithological society told AFP.

She advised people not to try to catch storks, saying that this would panic them and make them lose energy. Only those that approach need human help, she said.

Explore further: White storks found to be altering migration patterns due to human environmental changes

Related Stories

In Poland, a stork is a man's best friend

August 28, 2013

It is a success story of happy coexistence: outnumbered by storks, residents of the Polish hamlet of Zywkowo welcome the birds on their roofs in exchange for good luck and, if you believe legend, newborns.

Small birds have more efficient wing strokes than bats

February 5, 2018

Small birds are more energy-efficient than bats when flying. Researchers previously believed this was due to air resistance created by the bats' ears. However, biologists at Lund University in Sweden have now discovered another ...

Icy blast from Siberia sweeps across Europe

February 26, 2018

A wintry blast of freezing temperatures swept across Europe on Sunday, with a biting wind from Siberia claiming four lives and endangering the continent's homeless—with the worst yet to come.

Recommended for you

Predators learn to identify prey from other species

March 21, 2018

Wolves purportedly raised Romulus and Remus, who went on to rule Rome. Is there good scientific evidence for learning across species? Researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama wanted to know ...

Promiscuity may have accelerated animal domestication

March 21, 2018

Domestication of wild animals may have accelerated as promiscuity increased among the high density populations drawn to life near humans, according to a new paper by University of Liverpool researchers.

Insects could help us find new yeasts for big business

March 21, 2018

Yeasts are tiny fungi - but they play key roles in producing everything from beer and cheese to industrial chemicals and biofuels. And now scientists are proposing a new approach that could help these industries find new ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.