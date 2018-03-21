Broadcom shareholders approve plan to move back to US

March 23, 2018
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan visited the White House last November where he told President Donald Trump the chipmaker would be moving b
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan visited the White House last November where he told President Donald Trump the chipmaker would be moving back to the US

Broadcom said Friday that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved a plan to move the computer chipmaking giant back to the United States from Singapore.

The company, which saw its huge buyout offer for rival Qualcomm blocked this month by President Donald Trump on national security grounds, said that the move will be completed on April 4, subject to approval by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore.

Broadcom said more than 99 percent of its shareholders voted in favor of the plan.

Earlier this month Trump issued an order barring the proposed $117 billion hostile takeover of Qualcomm, citing credible evidence such a deal "threatens to impair the of the United States."

It would have been the biggest-ever deal in the tech sector.

Trump's order made no mention of China, but an earlier letter from the US Treasury Department warned that a takeover might hurt US leadership in 5G, super-fast fifth-generation wireless networks now being deployed, and consequently pose a threat to US security.

The presidential action was allowed because Broadcom is a foreign entity, but would not have been possible had it completed its redomiciliation.

Broadcom was founded in California but moved its headquarters after a 2015 that merged it with Avago Technologies.

On March 14, Broadcom said it was withdrawing its offer for Qualcomm.

Explore further: Broadcom withdraws Qualcomm offer after Trump blocks bid

Related Stories

Broadcom speeds HQ move to US amid security review

March 12, 2018

Singapore-based chipmaker Broadcom said Monday that it would complete moving its headquarters to the United States by April 3, ahead of a planned shareholder vote by takeover target Qualcomm.

Qualcomm rejects $121 bn hostile Broadcom bid, again

February 16, 2018

US mobile chipmaking giant Qualcomm on Friday rejected for a second time a hostile $121 billion takeover bid from Singapore's Broadcom, but said it was open to "further discussions" on a tie-up.

Trump blocks Broadcom takeover bid for Qualcomm

March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump blocked Singapore chipmaker Broadcom from pursuing a hostile takeover of U.S. rival Qualcomm, ruling the proposed combination would imperil national security.

Recommended for you

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.