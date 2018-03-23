Atlanta still feeling the effects of ransomware cyberattack

March 26, 2018

Atlanta's mayor says the city continues to operate despite ongoing troubles caused by a cyberattack on its computer network last week.

City officials announced Thursday that the 's computer had been attacked by ransomware that encrypted some city data.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday the attack is an important reminder of the need to ensure that the city's is secure and up to date.

She says some city services are suspended and other city functions may be slow for a while because city workers have to do things manually rather than using their computers.

Bottoms says the city is working around the clock with federal agency and private sector help. But she declined to say when she expects the network to be running normally.

