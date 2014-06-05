Atlanta airport takes precautions after cyberattack on city

March 23, 2018 by Kate Brumback

A spokesman says Atlanta's airport has taken down its Wi-Fi network and disabled parts of its website "out of an abundance of caution" following a ransomware cyberattack on the city's computer network.

Reese McCranie, a spokesman for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said in a phone interview Friday that the airport was not affected by the attack discovered Thursday, but "We don't want to open up the airport to any possible cyberattack."

He said the airport disabled the Wi-Fi and the parts of its website that provide and wait times. He said passengers should check directly with their airlines for flight information.

City officials said Thursday that the city had been hit by an attack that included the encryption of some city data.

