Zuckerberg acknowledges 'mistakes' as Facebook turns 14

February 5, 2018
CEO Mark Zuckerberg marked the 14th anniversary of the founding of Facebook with reflections on mistakes he has made in building
CEO Mark Zuckerberg marked the 14th anniversary of the founding of Facebook with reflections on mistakes he has made in building the biggest social network

Mark Zuckerberg offered fresh self-criticism Monday, acknowledging making numerous mistakes in building the world's biggest social network as Facebook marked its 14th birthday.

"Over the years, I've made almost every mistake you can imagine," the Facebook co-founder said on his .

"I've made dozens of technical errors and bad deals. I've trusted the wrong people and I've put talented people in the wrong roles. I've missed important trends and I've been slow to others. I've launched product after product that failed."

The post, a reflection of the 14 years since Zuckerberg launched Facebook as a Harvard student, was the latest to acknowledge problems in the social network that has grown to some two billion users but has also been criticized for enabling misinformation and manipulation.

In recent weeks, Facebook has unveiled steps to refocus on family and friends, even if that means spend less time on the network.

Monday's post suggested a continual re-evaluation of how Facebook works.

"The reason our community exists today is not because we avoided mistakes," Zuckerberg wrote.

"It's because we believe what we're doing matters enough to keep trying to solve our greatest challenges—knowing full well that we'll fail again and again, but that it's the only way to make progress."

Explore further: Facebook to deliver more local news to US users

Related Stories

Facebook to deliver more local news to US users

January 30, 2018

Facebook said Monday it has decided to deliver more local news to US users, in its latest effort to manage the flow of information on the enormously-influential social network.

Recommended for you

3-D printing of living cells

February 1, 2018

Using a new technique they call "in-air microfluidics," University of Twente scientists succeed in printing 3-D structures with living cells. This special technique enable the fast and 'on-the-fly' production of micro building ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.