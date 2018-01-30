Video: Chemtrails vs. contrails

It's easy to look at the white trail behind a jet aircraft and imagine all manner of chemicals raining down from above. However, airplane contrails are simply what happens when jet engines burn fuel.
In this video, Reactions explains the straightforward chemistry of contrails:
julianpenrod
Nobody says chemtrails are contrails. They just try to pass them off as the same without asking.
They describe the process behind the formation of contrails, and then indicate that that "proves" chemtrails are contrails!
That does nothing of the sort!
Contrails always dissipate. Chemtrails do not.
Note that, since 1997, there have been literally thousands if not tens of thousands of chemtrail photos. Before 1997 there is no such plethora of photos. The most that "debunkers" do is show photos from air shows or photos cropped so trails only a few dozen feet long take up the whole picture.
julianpenrod