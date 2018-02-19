Video: How chemistry can improve bargain hot cocoa

February 20, 2018, American Chemical Society
How chemistry can improve bargain hot cocoa (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Nobody really likes bargain hot cocoa powder. It's lumpy, it's too thin and it leaves scummy residue behind.

But premium hot mix is too expensive for some imbibers.

Fortunately, Reactions is here with some easy kitchen chemistry hacks to turn cheap cocoa mix into a satisfying cold weather pick-me-up:

Explore further: 'Stressed out' cocoa trees could produce more flavorful chocolate

Related Stories

Almonds and dark chocolate lower bad cholesterol

February 15, 2018

Almonds and dark chocolate can possibly reduce a risk factor of coronary heart disease, according to a recent study funded by the Hershey Company and the Almond Board of California.

Jackfruit seeds could help ease looming cocoa bean shortage

March 1, 2017

Chocolate lovers could soon have a harder time satisfying their sweet tooth. Worldwide demand for this mouth-watering treat is outstripping the production of cocoa beans, its primary ingredient. But in a study published in ...

Ivory Coast produces record cocoa crop

September 29, 2017

The cocoa crop of Ivory Coast, the world's biggest producer, increased 28.5 percent to a record 2.15 million tonnes in the 2016-17 season, the national Coffee and Cocoa Council said Friday.

Recommended for you

Chemical waves guide to catalysts of the future

February 20, 2018

Spectacular electron microscope images at TU Wien lead to important findings: Chemical reactions can produce spiral-like multi-frequency waves and thus provide local information about catalysts.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.