Venom research could yield gastrointestinal disease treatment

February 20, 2018, University of Queensland
Venom research could yield gastrointestinal disease treatment
Therapeutics inspired by venoms could provide the key to treatment for a common gastrointestinal disease. Credit: University of Queensland

Therapeutics inspired by venoms could provide the key to treatment for a common gastrointestinal disease if a collaboration between researchers from The University of Queensland and Danish biotech company Zealand Pharma A/S is successful.

UniQuest, UQ's research commercialisation company, today (20 February) announced a deal which combines UQ's expertise in identifying therapeutically-relevant bioactive peptides from venoms with the peptide drug and development expertise of Zealand Pharma.

Bioactive peptides are small proteins with potential to be developed as drugs.

UQ President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Høj said that under the agreement, Zealand Pharma would harness the proprietary peptide technology and world-leading expertise of UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience (IMB), as well as expertise from Flinders University in South Australia.

"UQ is ranked among the world's top universities for life sciences research and the IMB is world-renowned in peptide drug discovery, possessing one of the largest collections of animal venoms and extensive experience in identifying novel bioactive peptides from venoms," he said.

"Zealand Pharma has a strong track record and world-leading capabilities in the discovery and development of peptides for therapeutic use in gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

"We are delighted to combine the world-class facilities, and venom-based drug discovery expertise of IMB, with Zealand Pharma's trailblazing capabilities in peptide drug discovery and development in the under-served market of gastrointestinal disease."

Zealand Pharma and the researchers will work together to characterise venom-derived that act against undisclosed targets to identify novel drug candidates for development by Zealand.

Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Zealand Dr. Andrew Parker said accessing UQ's peptide libraries and technologies was a key element in enhancing the company's peptide capabilities and expanding its future clinical pipeline.

"Working with UQ's world-class peptide expertise will provide an additional option for Zealand to identify novel peptide therapeutics against a range of targets to treat gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases," he said.

Explore further: Mind-controlling molecules from wasp venom could someday help Parkinson's patients

Related Stories

Major advance in designer drug development

October 14, 2016

In a world-first, researchers from The University of Queensland and University of Washington (UW) have produced tailor-made peptides – an advance expected to help improve drug design and environmentally-friendly pesticides.

Cyclic opioid peptides

July 13, 2016

Peptide based drug candidates are being discovered at an increasingly rapid pace as therapeutics for many diseases and pain management. . For decades the opioid receptors have been an attractive therapeutic target for pain ...

Simple one-pot synthesis of druggable tricyclic peptides

December 19, 2017

Chemists at the University of Amsterdam's Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences (HIMS) and Pepscan (Lelystad) have developed a new methodology for locking linear peptides into highly rigidified tricyclic structures ...

Recommended for you

Chemical waves guide to catalysts of the future

February 20, 2018

Spectacular electron microscope images at TU Wien lead to important findings: Chemical reactions can produce spiral-like multi-frequency waves and thus provide local information about catalysts.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.