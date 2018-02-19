Saudi Arabia to invest $64 bn in entertainment in next decade

February 22, 2018
A Saudi woman takes a &quot;selfie&quot; at the first Comic-Con Arabia event in the capital Riyadh on November 25, 2017
A Saudi woman takes a "selfie" at the first Comic-Con Arabia event in the capital Riyadh on November 25, 2017

Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdom pursues a programme of social and economic reforms.

General Entertainment Authority chief Ahmad bin Aqeel al-Khatib said the money will come from both the government and the .

The authority said earlier this week that more than 5,000 events are planned for 2018.

"We are already building the infrastructure," Khatib said, adding that ground had been broken for an opera house.

"God willing, you will see a real change by 2020," he said.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has organised concerts, a Comic-Con popular culture festival and a mixed-gender national day celebration that saw people dancing in the streets to thumping electronic music for the first time.

The opening up of new entertainment options in the conservative kingdom is part of a programme of reforms dubbed "Vision 2030" championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Explore further: Saudi Arabia plans to build futuristic city for innovators

Related Stories

'Advanced' cyber attack targets Saudi Arabia

November 21, 2017

Saudi authorities said Monday they had detected an "advanced" cyber attack targeting the kingdom, in a fresh attempt by hackers to disrupt government computers.

Saudi Arabia to unblock internet calling apps

September 20, 2017

Saudi Arabia will lift its ban on internet calling applications on Wednesday, authorities said, easing restrictions online as the conservative kingdom faces new criticism over censorship.

Recommended for you

New study brings Antarctic ice loss into sharper focus

February 21, 2018

A NASA study based on an innovative technique for crunching torrents of satellite data provides the clearest picture yet of changes in Antarctic ice flow into the ocean. The findings confirm accelerating ice losses from the ...

'Chameleon' ocean bacteria can shift their colors

February 21, 2018

Cyanobacteria - which propel the ocean engine and help sustain marine life - can shift their colour like chameleons to match different coloured light across the world's seas, according to research by an international collaboration ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.