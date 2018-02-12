Microtubule bridges organize the cytoskeletons of cells in the early embryo

February 13, 2018, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Scientists at A*STAR have discovered how cells in the nascent embryo organize the 'bones' that make up the skeleton, known as microtubules. While this discovery has resolved one mystery, it also raises a range of new questions.

"This was a chance discovery. It's not something we or others could have hypothesized based on previous work," says Nicolas Plachta of A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, who led the study. A structure known as the centrosome serves as a -organizing center (MTOC) in most , including older embryos. Plachta's team was examining the microtubules during the first few cell divisions in mouse , which lack centrosomes, when they noticed that neighboring cells were connected by microtubule bridges. Microtubule bridges usually form between dividing cells during mitosis, but they are normally broken down afterwards. "But these were retained, so that got us interested," says Plachta. "Is there something special about these bridges and these cells in the early embryo?"

To find out, Plachta's team disrupted the bridges with a laser pulse. This led to the breakdown of microtubules in the cells and a change in cell shape. Destroying the MTOC in other cells has similar consequences, suggesting to the team that the bridges may substitute for the MTOC in the early embryo.

Further observation revealed that the bridges grew outwards from the center of the cell during division and then back into the cells afterward. A network of microtubules grew out of each bridge, and the and network proved to be crucial for the transport of adhesive proteins to the cell membrane.

The team is also investigating why the bridges persist rather than breaking down as they do in other cells. "We think that the mechanisms that normally cut the bridges—the proteins and molecular machinery—are all there in the early embryo, but just aren't active. Something represses them in the early embryo," explains Plachta.

In addition to organizing microtubule growth and providing a scaffold for transport, these bridges may also mechanically connect embryonic to coordinate the dynamics of their growth and division during development. "We don't know much about that at the moment, but we're studying how it might work," says Plachta. "Each cell is connected to its sister through this shared skeleton. When a cell changes shape or gets squeezed, how does the microtubule skeleton change in that cell and in the sister cell connected to it?"

Explore further: Cell skeleton and the brush border

More information: J. Zenker et al. A microtubule-organizing center directing intracellular transport in the early mouse embryo, Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aam9335

Related Stories

Cell skeleton and the brush border

February 1, 2018

The epithelial cells lining organs like the intestines and kidneys build a special surface called the "brush border," which consists of a dense array of finger-like protrusions.

Shedding light on a shadowy organizational hub in cells

December 18, 2017

On a cellular level, we are all hanging on by delicate threads. All cells are crisscrossed by a network of strands called microtubules, which act as railroad tracks that move cargo around the cell, as winch cables that separate ...

How the early embryo changes shape

November 25, 2013

(Phys.org) —In research published today in Nature Cell Biology, scientists from the EMBL Australia research team based at Monash University's Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) have revealed new insights ...

Recommended for you

Genetic limits threaten chickpeas, a globally critical food

February 13, 2018

Perhaps you missed the news that the price of hummus has spiked in Great Britain. The cause, as the New York Times reported on February 8: drought in India, resulting in a poor harvest of chickpeas. Far beyond making dips ...

Plants feel the heat

February 13, 2018

It's not just humans and animals that suffer when the mercury rises, plants feel the heat too. Heat stress is a major issue in agriculture and can significantly reduce crop yield. Even small increases in temperature can affect ...

Gene improves plant growth and conversion to biofuels

February 13, 2018

A research team led by the University of Georgia has discovered that manipulation of the same gene in poplar trees and switchgrass produced plants that grow better and are more efficiently converted to biofuels.

When it comes to extinction, body size matters

February 13, 2018

On a certain level, extinction is all about energy. Animals move over their surroundings like pacmen, chomping up resources to fuel their survival. If they gain a certain energy threshold, they reproduce, essentially earning ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.