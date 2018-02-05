New life for endangered coastal lupine

February 7, 2018 by Talia Ogliore, Washington University in St. Louis
New life for endangered coastal lupine
Excavators and bulldozers unearthed invasive beachgrass from sand dunes at Point Reyes National Seashore in 2010. The removal has resulted in a large and lasting reduction in seed predation pressure for a native coastal lupine. Credit: Eleanor Pardini/Washington University

A rare, coastal flowering plant known as Tidestrom's lupine—threatened by native deer mice that can munch up to three-quarters of its unripe fruits under cover of an invasive beachgrass—has been given a new life with the large-scale removal of that grass, a long-term study shows.

"The key is that you have to have pretty near-complete removal of the above-ground biomass of this plant to remove the hiding place, the refuge (for the mouse)," said Eleanor Pardini, assistant director of environmental studies and a research scientist in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. "That's one of the reasons it was so effective."

Pardini and her colleagues have just released observations from more than 13 years of working with the delicate, purple Lupinus tidestromii at the Point Reyes National Seashore north of San Francisco. She is the first author of the new study published online in advance of the Feb. 12 issue of Restoration Ecology.

Reining in a Trojan Horse

One of ways that invasive beachgrass harms Tidestrom's is that it provides protective cover for native mice, which occur at elevated densities in beachgrass compared to native dune vegetation. Pardini and colleagues previously published work showing that beachgrass serves as a kind of Trojan Horse for the tiny mice, who feast on the seeds of the native lupine. They predicted that restoring the dune habitat—by removing the invasive beachgrass—could benefit Tidestrom's lupine by reducing consumption pressure.

New life for endangered coastal lupine
Native deer mouse, Peromyscus maniculatus. Credit: Steve Kroiss/Washington University

European beachgrass, initially planted in the early- to mid-1900s to stabilize dunes, spreads rapidly and can re-sprout even from centimeter-long fragments. Coastal communities from Vancouver to Los Angeles have tried to fight the invader for decades by spraying it with herbicide, digging it out by hand, or burying it with heavy construction machinery.

The opportunity to frame a dramatic before-and-after comparison came in 2010, when Point Reyes park managers went all-in on a restoration effort of the coastal dune community along the Great Beach. With excavators and bulldozers, they used a "flip and bury" technique: They unearthed 32 hectares of the invasive beachgrass from more than 77 hectares of sand dunes, buried it, and capped it with clean sand.

A hiding place no more

Where once almost 80 percent of the lupine seed pods were consumed before they even ripened, researchers now estimate that mice are getting less than 3 percent of the pods.

New life for endangered coastal lupine
Whorls of purple flowers on the Tidestrom’s lupine become stalks of plump fruits. Credit: Eleanor Pardini/Washington University

"What's really new here is, we're demonstrating that a large-scale restoration can produce a significant and sustained reduction in seed predation pressure," Pardini said.

The strong link between removal of invasive plants and improvement in reproductive success ultimately means new life for a species that Pardini and her colleagues once worried might become extinct within the park.

Popping up purple, once again

At Point Reyes, the low, purple lupine flowers are coming back in abundance—the number of plants in the remnant area has hovered around 160,000 to 187,000 plants, but several hundred thousand new plants have been recruited to the restored areas.

New life for endangered coastal lupine
Point Reyes National Seashore. Credit: Washington University in St. Louis

"A lot of the early successional native respond very well to large-scale restoration," Pardini said.

"They are highly adapted to open areas with lots of bare sand, to wind disturbance and salt spray," she said. "Their seeds are in the seed bank or blow in, and they just start popping up."

Explore further: Mice threaten a rare native plant by eating its seeds, but their spoilation is human-enabled

More information: Eleanor A. Pardini et al. GLMM BACI environmental impact analysis shows coastal dune restoration reduces seed predation on an endangered plant, Restoration Ecology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/rec.12678

Related Stories

Rare dune plants thrive on disturbance

April 27, 2015

Beginning in the 1880s, coastal dunes in the United States were planted with European beachgrass (Ammophila arenaria) in an attempt to hold the sand in place and prevent it from migrating. The grass did the job it was brought ...

Trojan Horse attack on native lupine

August 13, 2010

At Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, Calif., a fierce battle is taking place under the oblivious, peeling noses of beachgoers.

Deer prefer native plants leaving lasting damage on forests

October 6, 2017

When rampant white-tailed deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over certain unpalatable invasive plants, such as garlic mustard and Japanese stiltgrass. These eating habits lower native plant diversity ...

Restoring sand dunes, one microbe at a time

October 11, 2016

Sand dunes pull double duty—offering a visual treat both for their undulating curves and their ability to attract birds and other wildlife, while affording protection from storm surges and the threat of rising sea levels.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.