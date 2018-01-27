Lava spreads more than two miles from Philippine volcano
February 1, 2018
Lava flowing out a Philippine volcano has spread up to 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles) since it began intense eruptions more than two weeks ago.
Streaks of red glowed atop the summit of Mount Mayon during a mild eruption Thursday morning as the moon set, hours after a blue moon and supermoon coincided with a lunar eclipse.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said lava fountains and emissions of gas and ash have been sporadic. The eruptions fed lava flows in two areas that already exceed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles). The danger zone around Mayon extends 8 kilometers (5 miles), though authorities have struggled to keep villagers from returning to check on their homes and farms and tourists from trying to photograph the volcano's dramatic displays.
Mayon in northeastern Albay province has been erupting for more than two weeks, forcing more than 84,000 villagers to flee to crowded emergency shelters. Scientists fear a more violent eruption could be imminent.
A heavy shroud of ash from erupting Mount Mayon in the Philippines halted vehicles in at least two towns due to poor visibility as the volcano blew more lava and columns of ash from its crater, officials said Tuesday.
An erupting Philippine volcano belched red-hot lava and clouds of ash and debris at least four times Wednesday, prompting the number of displaced villagers to swell to more than 74,000 and causing officials to brace for a ...
Glowing-red lava spurted in a fountain and flowed down the Philippines' most active volcano on Tuesday in a stunning display of its fury that has sent more than 34,000 villagers fleeing to safety and prompted police to set ...
A previously unrecognized source of nitrogen oxide is contributing up to about 40 percent of the NOx emissions in California, according to a study led by the University of California, Davis. The study traces the emissions ...
Earth's atmosphere is chaotic, making it difficult for forecasters to predict weather more than 10-13 days in advance. However, research has increasingly shown that large-scale patterns of variability and relationships between ...
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.