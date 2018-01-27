Lava spreads more than two miles from Philippine volcano

February 1, 2018
Lava spreads more than 2 miles from Philippine volcano
The super blue blood moon, seen through volcanic ash cloud, sets before dawn as lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano during a sporadic mild eruption as seen from Sto. Domingo township, Albay province around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Lava flowing out a Philippine volcano has spread up to 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles) since it began intense eruptions more than two weeks ago.

Streaks of red glowed atop the summit of Mount Mayon during a mild Thursday morning as the moon set, hours after a and supermoon coincided with a lunar eclipse.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said lava fountains and emissions of gas and ash have been sporadic. The eruptions fed lava flows in two areas that already exceed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles). The around Mayon extends 8 kilometers (5 miles), though authorities have struggled to keep villagers from returning to check on their homes and farms and tourists from trying to photograph the volcano's dramatic displays.

Mayon in northeastern Albay province has been erupting for more than two weeks, forcing more than 84,000 villagers to flee to crowded emergency shelters. Scientists fear a more violent eruption could be imminent.

Heavy ash fall from Philippine volcano halts motorists

January 30, 2018

A heavy shroud of ash from erupting Mount Mayon in the Philippines halted vehicles in at least two towns due to poor visibility as the volcano blew more lava and columns of ash from its crater, officials said Tuesday.

Philippines braces for long emergency as volcano erupts

January 24, 2018

An erupting Philippine volcano belched red-hot lava and clouds of ash and debris at least four times Wednesday, prompting the number of displaced villagers to swell to more than 74,000 and causing officials to brace for a ...

Glowing red lava causes more to flee from Philippine volcano

January 16, 2018

Glowing-red lava spurted in a fountain and flowed down the Philippines' most active volcano on Tuesday in a stunning display of its fury that has sent more than 34,000 villagers fleeing to safety and prompted police to set ...

