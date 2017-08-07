HINODE captures record breaking solar magnetic field

February 6, 2018, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan
HINODE captures record breaking solar magnetic field
Snapshot of a sunspot observed by the Hinode spacecraft. (top) Visible light continuum image. (bottom) Magnetic field strength map. The color shows the field strength, from weak (cool colors) to strong (warm colors). Red indicates a location with a strength of more than 6,000 gauss (600 mT). Credit: NAOJ/JAXA

Astronomers at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) using the HINODE spacecraft observed the strongest magnetic field ever directly measured on the surface of the Sun. Analyzing data for 5 days around the appearance of this record breaking magnetic field, the astronomers determined that it was generated as a result of gas outflow from one sunspot pushing against another sunspot.

Magnetism plays a critical role in various solar phenomena such as flares, mass ejections, flux ropes, and coronal heating. Sunspots are areas of concentrated magnetic fields. A sunspot usually consists of a circular dark core (the umbra) with a vertical magnetic field and radially-elongated fine threads (the penumbra) with a horizontal field. The penumbra harbors an outward flow of gas along the horizontal threads. The darkness of the umbrae is generally correlated with the magnetic field strength. Hence, the strongest magnetic field in each sunspot is located in the umbra in most cases.

Joten Okamoto (NAOJ Fellow) and Takashi Sakurai (Professor Emeritus of NAOJ) were analyzing data taken by the Solar Optical Telescope onboard HINODE, when they noticed the signature of strongly magnetized iron atoms in a sunspot. Surprisingly the data indicated a of 6,250 gauss. This is more than double the 3,000 gauss field found around most sunspots. Previously, magnetic fields this strong on the Sun had only been inferred indirectly. More surprisingly, the strongest field was not in the dark part of the umbra, as would be expected, but was actually located at a bright region between two umbrae.

HINODE continuously tracked the same with high spatial resolution for several days. This is impossible for ground-based telescopes because the Earth's rotation causes the Sun to set and night to fall on the observatories. These continuous data showed that the strong field was always located at the boundary between the bright region and the umbra, and that the horizontal gas flows along the direction of the magnetic fields over the bright region turned down into the Sun when they reached the strong-field area. This indicates that the bright region with the strong field is a penumbra belonging to the southern umbra (S-pole). The horizontal gas flows from the southern umbra compressed the fields near the other umbra (N-pole) and enhanced the field strength to more than 6,000 gauss.

Okamoto explains, "HINODE's continuous high-resolution data allowed us to analyze the sunspots in detail to investigate the distribution and time evolution of the strong and also the surrounding environment. Finally, the longtime mystery of the formation mechanism of a stronger outside an umbra than in the umbra, has been solved."

Explore further: Image: NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watches a sunspot

More information: Takenori J. Okamoto et al. Super-strong Magnetic Field in Sunspots, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aaa3d8

Related Stories

Image: NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watches a sunspot

August 7, 2017

On July 5, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched an active region—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—rotate into view on the Sun. The satellite continued to track the region as it grew and eventually ...

NASA's SDO watches a sunspot turn toward Earth

July 12, 2017

An active region on the sun—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—has rotated into view on the sun and seems to be growing rather quickly in this video captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory between July ...

Image: Picturing the sun's magnetic field

March 16, 2016

This illustration lays a depiction of the sun's magnetic fields over an image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on March 12, 2016. The complex overlay of lines can teach scientists about the ways the sun's magnetism ...

Recommended for you

Final results from LISA Pathfinder satellite

February 6, 2018

The final results from the ESA satellite LISA Pathfinder (LPF) have been published today. Using data taken before the end of the mission in July 2017, the LPF team – including researchers from the Max Planck Institute for ...

Understanding conditions for star formation

February 6, 2018

Researchers have demonstrated how a gas escapes ice at an extremely cold temperature, providing insight into star formation in interstellar clouds. The mechanism by which hydrogen sulphide is released as gas in interstellar ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RealityCheck
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
From above science news article:
record breaking magnetic field, the astronomers determined that it was generated as a result of gas outflow from one sunspot pushing against another sunspot.
and
an outward flow of gas along
and
horizontal gas flows along the direction of the magnetic fields
and
horizontal gas flows from the southern umbra compressed the fields near the other umbra (N-pole) and enhanced the field strength to more than 6,000 gauss.
They STILL call it 'gas' flows, but it's actually PLASMA flows (FOURTH STATE OF MATTER, ie: 'solid', 'liquid', 'gas', then 'plasma').

ps @cantdrive: The good news is, they're increasingly treating MATTER (plasma) FLOWS; and noting THAT is what causes Mag-fields to 'rearrange'. The bad news is, it's still called 'magnetic reconnection', which distracts from plasma factors/flows and THEIR dynamical causes/reconnections effecting 're-arrangements' in mag-field strength/effects etc. Baby steps, hey? :)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.