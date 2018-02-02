Great white shark named George stalks Everglade waters

February 6, 2018

A great white shark named George has been spotted lingering off the Florida coast near the Everglades and Gulf of Mexico.

News outlets cite shark-tracking organization OCEARCH as reporting George was spotted Sunday near the edge of Everglades National Park.

George was tagged in October 2016 off the coast of Massachusetts. Since then, he's been spotted near the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to south Florida and had traveled more than 4,500 miles (7,242 kilometers) by Sunday.

He was last recorded as 702 pounds (320 kilograms) and around 10 feet (3 meters) long. OCEARCH chief science adviser Bob Hueter tells The Miami Herald that George probably weighs closer to 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) now.

As of late Sunday, George appeared to be making his way up Florida's western coast toward Everglades City.

