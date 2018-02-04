Continental teams with NVIDIA on self-driving car system

February 5, 2018
Software maker NVIDIA and German auto parts supplier Continental are teaming to build a self-driving vehicle system that will hit the market in 2021.

It's the latest in a long string of tech-automaker partnerships in the race to get on the road.

The companies said Monday that their system will be used for driver-assist safety features all the way up to cars with no or pedals. NVIDIA, based in Santa Clara, California, makes computer processing units and that reads sensors and makes decisions for autonomous vehicles. Continental makes auto parts including software and cameras, radar and laser sensors.

Financial terms of the partnership were not announced.

