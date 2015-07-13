Top Brazilian paper to stop publishing on Facebook

February 9, 2018
Facebook says its shift in the configuration of the News Feed that will prioritize personal content will foster more &quot;meani
Facebook says its shift in the configuration of the News Feed that will prioritize personal content will foster more "meaningful social interactions" for users

One of Brazil's top newspapers, the Folha de S. Paulo, announced Thursday it would stop publishing on its Facebook page after the social network announced it would give personal content more visibility.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced the shift in the configuration of what the News Feed would allow last month, saying it would foster more "meaningful social interactions" for users.

But the Sao Paulo-based paper said the change would simply "promote the spread of ."

"The disadvantages of Facebook as a way to send information to readers became more obvious following the social network's decision to reduce the visibility of professional journalism on the pages of its users," the newspaper said in a statement.

The newspaper also said its proportion of readers accessing content via Facebook had dropped to 24 percent in December from about 39 percent in early 2017.

Facebook has been under fire for months for the proliferation of Russian-created "fake news" on the platform that may have affected the 2016 US presidential election.

The daily stressed it would maintain its Facebook page but not update it with new information. Readers would still be able to share articles from the paper on their personal accounts.

Brazilian media group Globo temporarily stopped publishing content on the leading social network in 2013, before reversing course the following year.

Online media specialist Renato Cruz said Folha's decision comes in a new media landscape, in which newspapers rely on digital subscriptions.

The measure will change the way in which readers access the newspaper's content, he said, but does not necessarily deal Facebook a blow.

"By focusing on personal , the social network has strengthened its business strategy: if a company wants to gain visibility, it must pay, whether it is a media outlet or not," Cruz said.

Founded in 1921, Folha is the country's largest based in Brazil's economic capital, and boasts 5.95 million followers on Facebook.

Brazil is among the top five most active countries on Facebook, with more than 100 million users.

Explore further: Facebook explains how it will prioritize local news

Related Stories

Facebook move will play out in long-term: analysts

January 13, 2018

Facebook's move to highlight posts from friends and family over those from brands and publications follows months of turmoil for the social network and will result in lower advertising revenue—at least in the short-term, ...

Facebook to deliver more local news to US users

January 30, 2018

Facebook said Monday it has decided to deliver more local news to US users, in its latest effort to manage the flow of information on the enormously-influential social network.

Recommended for you

3-D printing of living cells

February 1, 2018

Using a new technique they call "in-air microfluidics," University of Twente scientists succeed in printing 3-D structures with living cells. This special technique enable the fast and 'on-the-fly' production of micro building ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.