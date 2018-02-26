Boeing says it has Trump deal on Air Force One planes

US presidents have used a specially-outfitted Boeing 747 as Air Force One since 1990 Boeing said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to build future Air Force One planes after addressing Donald Trump's criticism over hefty costs associated with the presidential aircraft.

"Boeing is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American Presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers," Boeing said on Twitter Tuesday.

"President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people."

In December 2016, between his election and his inauguration, Trump lambasted the cost of the iconic aircraft as "ridiculous," saying Boeing was planning on spending $4 billion on the planes and threatening to cancel the contract if costs were not brought down.

Boeing at the time pledged to control costs on the planes.

No additional details about the agreement between the White House and Boeing were immediately available.

The legendary Air Force One jets—light blue and white liveried, with "United States of America" emblazoned on the fuselage and an American flag on the tail—are a powerful symbol of US might, but the current models are nearing the end of their 30-year lifespan.

The planes are equipped with numerous security and defensive measures, most of which are top secret, as well as the ability to refuel in flight.

