Australian fire beetle avoids the heat

February 16, 2018, University of Bonn
Australian fire beetle avoids the heat
The fire beetle is fixed in flight, but still able to turn left and right. Despite of good eyesight, beetles did not change direction when exposed to images of forest fire. Credit: Helmut Schmitz/Uni Bonn

The Australian jewel beetle Merimna atrata has several heat sensors. Originally, it was thought to use them to detect forest fires as it lays its eggs in the wood of burned eucalyptus trees. Researchers at the University of Bonn have refuted this hypothesis. Instead, the beetle appears to need its heat sensors for a different purpose: to avoid burning its feet upon landing. The study has now been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

The Australian fire beetle is pyrophilliac, attracted to freshly burnt wood. This behavior is not very common in insects. Merimna atrata, however, has a good reason for this. The dead wood provides plenty of food for its larvae, so it uses the wood for oviposition.

But how does Merimna find a freshly burned area? For some time, it has been known that the fire beetle has heat sensors with which it can detect . In a sense, it "sees" hot places in its environment against a cooler background. It was originally believed that the insects use this ability to detect .

"However, the IR organs in Merimna atrata are relatively insensitive," says Dr. Helmut Schmitz. Schmitz is a lecturer at the Institute of Zoology at the University of Bonn. He has investigated thermo and infrared reception in the insects for nearly two decades. "This actually contradicts the assumption that the IR organs enable the beetle to detect fires from a greater distance."

Together with his colleagues, Schmitz has demonstrated for the first time that these doubts are justified. The scientists designed an ingenious experiment for this purpose.They stuck the beetles with their backs to the end of a pin, which they used to hang them up. This left the experimental animals with the ability to fly continuously without forward motion. "More importantly, they were able to navigate in any direction, i.e. turning right or left," says Schmitz.

Then the scientists stimulated the flying beetles with weak infrared radiation from the side. The beetles changed their flight direction in response, but always away from the source and never toward it.

"Merimna's IR organs are located on both sides of its abdomen; this is unique in the animal kingdom," says Schmitz. "When we occluded the IR receptors with aluminum foil, the animals no longer reacted to the radiation, but always carried on flying straight ahead. As soon as we removed the foil, they displayed their original behavior again."

This observation suggests another use of the heat sensors. "Presumably, they help the fire beetles avoid when approaching an oviposition site such as a freshly burnt branch. These hot spots are not visible with the naked eye to humans and animals during the day," says Schmitz.

How the animals detect forest fires remains unclear. Even visual stimuli seem to play no role in fire detection, despite the beetle's good eyesight. The researchers tested this hypothesis by showing them slides of large clouds of smoke rising above a forest area. But the insects were completely unimpressed and never changed their flight direction.

"We therefore assume that Merimna atrata gets its information about an ongoing fire from the smell of smoke," concludes Helmut Schmitz. This is also important for another reason. Odors can reveal what is actually burning. In contrast, this information cannot be inferred from the heat signature or the appearance of a smoke plume. Merimna is very picky, only laying its eggs in burnt eucalyptus wood and avoiding other trees. If the insect relies only on its IR sense, it would risk being lured into the wrong kinds of fires.

Something quite different can be seen with a close European relative; the beetles of the genus Melanophila. Their larvae develop in a variety of trees. Heat perception would be quite worthwhile for them. In fact, Melanophila also has infrared sensors, but they are completely different. They may detect infrared radiation even at long distances. According to measurements and theoretical calculations, Melanophila sensors are at least 500 times more sensitive than those of Merimna atrata.

Explore further: Forensics ferret out fire beetle secret

More information: Marcel Hinz et al, The impact of infrared radiation in flight control in the Australian "firebeetle" Merimna atrata, PLOS ONE (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0192865

Related Stories

Forensics ferret out fire beetle secret

May 23, 2012

Black fire beetles of the genus Melanophila possess unusual infrared sensors. Researchers from the University of Bonn and from the Forschungszentrum Julich have concluded that the beetles' sensors might even be more sensitive ...

Beetle dung helps forests recover from fire

November 29, 2007

Armed with a pair of tweezers and a handful of beetle droppings, University of Alberta forestry graduate Tyler Cobb has discovered why the bug-sized dung is so important to areas ravaged by fire.

Getting a whiff of climate change

April 10, 2014

Monday was the day when millions of people in New York and New Jersey learned what climate change smells like, or at least what one of its aromas is.

Dead trees don't fuel megafires

August 12, 2016

In the western United States, warming temperatures and insects like pine beetles and bark beetles have killed trees across more than half a million square kilometers of forest in recent decades, leading to widespread concern ...

NASA satellite sees several western US fires blazing

June 22, 2012

Fires are raging in the western U.S. and in one overpass from its orbit around the Earth, NASA's Aqua satellite picked up smoke and identified hot spots from fires in Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Recommended for you

Birds and beans: Study shows best coffee for bird diversity

February 16, 2018

It's an age-old debate for coffee lovers. Which is better: Arabica beans with their sweeter, softer taste, or the bold, deep flavor of Robusta beans? A new study by WCS, Princeton University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison ...

CRISPR-based technology can detect viral DNA

February 15, 2018

A powerful genome editing tool can be deployed as an ace DNA detective, able to sniff out DNA snippets that signal viral infections, cancer, or even defective genes.

In 16 years, Borneo lost more than 100,000 orangutans

February 15, 2018

Over a 16-year period, about half of the orangutans living on the island of Borneo were lost as a result of changes in land cover. That's according to estimates reported in Current Biology on February 15 showing that more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.