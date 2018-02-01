Astrophysicists discover planets in extragalactic galaxies using microlensing

February 2, 2018, University of Oklahoma
The gravitational lens RX J1131-1231 galaxy with the lens galaxy at the center and four lensed background quasars. It is estimated that there are trillions of planets in the center elliptical galaxy in this image. Credit: University of Oklahoma

A University of Oklahoma astrophysics team has discovered for the first time a population of planets beyond the Milky Way galaxy. Using microlensing—an astronomical phenomenon and the only known method capable of discovering planets at truly great distances from the Earth among other detection techniques—OU researchers were able to detect objects in extragalactic galaxies that range from the mass of the Moon to the mass of Jupiter.

Xinyu Dai, professor in the Homer L. Dodge Department of Physics and Astronomy, OU College of Arts and Sciences, with OU postdoctoral researcher Eduardo Guerras, made the discovery with data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Chandra X-ray Observatory, a telescope in space that is controlled by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.

"We are very excited about this discovery. This is the first time anyone has discovered planets outside our galaxy," said Dai. "These small planets are the best candidate for the signature we observed in this study using the technique. We analyzed the high frequency of the signature by modeling the data to determine the mass."

While planets are often discovered within the Milky Way using microlensing, the gravitational effect of even small objects can create high magnification leading to a signature that can be modeled and explained in extragalactic . Until this study, there has been no evidence of planets in other galaxies.

"This is an example of how powerful the techniques of analysis of extragalactic microlensing can be. This galaxy is located 3.8 billion light years away, and there is not the slightest chance of observing these directly, not even with the best telescope one can imagine in a science fiction scenario," said Guerras. "However, we are able to study them, unveil their presence and even have an idea of their masses. This is very cool science."

For this study, OU researchers used the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. The microlensing models were calculated at the OU Supercomputing Center for Education and Research.

A paper, "Probing Planets in Extragalactic Galaxies Using Quasar Microlensing," by Dai and Guerras on this study has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

More information: Xinyu Dai et al, Probing Planets in Extragalactic Galaxies Using Quasar Microlensing, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aaa5fb

Mark Thomas
not rated yet 3 hours ago
"It's wondrous (out there), with treasures to satiate desires both subtle and gross. But it's not for the timid."

- Q in Star Trek TNG (Season 2, Episode 16)

Billions of planets in billions of galaxies, or maybe, trillions of planets in trillions of galaxies. The more time goes by, the more this quote from Star Trek, like many others, looks right.
Benni
1 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
........and still no DM Cosmic Fairy Dust observed.
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (4) 3 hours ago
Yet the scientific principles, which are the basis of the technology developed for the research described in this article? Continue to support the hypothesis that DM exists. And explains why it is invisible to all but gravitational influence.

The only failure Benni? Is in your lack of competency to understand scientific evidence.

